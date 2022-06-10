ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JACQUES TALK: Ma’Khail Hilliard

By Jacques Doucet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reflecting on his LSU career and what’s next. Tiger pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard just wrapped up...

Related
WAFB

REPORT: LSU adds Dylan Tebrake, 2-time Big East Pitcher of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the biggest weaknesses on LSU’s baseball team this past season was their starting pitching. The Tigers have started to address that by adding a pitcher with experience and one of the most talented in the Big East over the past two seasons in right-hander Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake.
Notable Prospects on Campus for LSU This Week, Who to Watch Out For

Brian Kelly and the Tigers hosted a number of top prospects over the course of this week, headlined by elite gunslinger Jaden Rashada. Though Rashada wasn’t the only noteworthy prospect LSU had on campus. The Tigers held both official and unofficial visits this week, looking to make an impression...
LSU adds a starting pitcher who won Big East awards two years in a row

It's no secret that LSU struggled with its starting rotation this season, but it's already trying to change that by adding a graduate transfer with experience. Dylan Tebrake, a right-hander from Creighton University, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. He will bring substantial starting experience to the mound in Baton Rouge.
Former LSU star lands college coaching job

BATON ROUGE – Temeka Johnson, LSU’s all-time career assists record holder, has earned her first college coaching job at Western Kentucky. After winning back-to-back Louisiana State Championships as the head coach at John Curtis High School, Johnson has proved to be an elite coach. Johnson was a star at LSU from 2001-05 and helped lead the […]
Star LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte reportedly spotted without a walking boot

Much of LSU’s success on offense this fall could come down to the health of one player: standout receiver Kayshon Boutte. Boutte came on to the scene in 2020 with a standout freshman season, and he was on pace for a huge campaign in 2021 before a broken ankle sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Playing just half the season, he finished with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.
WAFB adds The Jordy Culotta Show to its lineup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB announced a new partnership on Monday, June 13, with The Jordy Culotta Show, adding to its current list of programming on the WAFB+ streaming platform. Jordy Culotta, a Baton Rouge native, launched The Jordy Culotta Show in April of 2021. The show airs live...
Basketball clinic put on for children with special needs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC and Ball Together are making a few dreams come true by putting on a basketball clinic for those with special needs. “He was so excited, he kept talking and talking about it…basketball…basketball…basketball because we just play at our little court at home,” explained Chanler Mittendorf as she watches her son take the court.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz announces he’s cleared to play

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz announced via Instagram on Monday, June 13 that he has been cleared to play. Lutz missed last season after having a setback in rehabbing an injury that plagued him since before training camp last season. Lutz had core muscle surgery in August.
Looking for work? BREC is hiring

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, approximately 86,777 people in the state are unemployed. Many job seekers would agree that the ordeal of looking for work is tantamount to a nine-to-five job in itself. But the good news is that work is available in...
Baton Rouge celebrates Flag Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members celebrated freedom and the flag this weekend during Baton Rouge’s Flag Day Parade. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined State Senator Regina Barrow to hold the Flag Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown on Sunday, June 12. Officials recognized women veterans...
Two shot in Gentilly near Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were wounded in a shooting in Gentilly on Saturday (June 11), according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officials say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Mendez Street off of Elysian Fields Avenue around 8:40 p.m. A woman was transported to the...
Heart of Louisiana: Botanic Garden

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 40 years, Independence Park was the first airport in Baton Rouge. But after the airfield moved, it was turned into a large botanic garden. Even an early start is not enough for volunteer Claire Fontenot and her friends to avoid the summer heat at this downtown Baton Rouge garden.
