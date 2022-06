Episode 6 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes audiences on a surprisingly haunting moral journey through a society that seems too good to be true, and the little boy on which it depends. The beginning of "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach" gives no indication of the darkness that lies ahead. A distress signal from a ship under fire reunites Captain Pike (Anson Mount) with an old flame, a high ranking officer from the planet Majalis named Alora (Lindy Booth). Accompanying her is a man and his young son (Ian Ho), who has been injured in the fight. Alora says that the ship that was pursuing them was from a nearby alien colony. They must have been trying to kidnap the boy, a sacred child known to their culture as the First Servant. They were on their way back to Majalis for his “ascension” ceremony. The Enterprise soon finds itself investigating a plot by a faction that wants to keep the First Servant from ascending.

