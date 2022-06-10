ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Safest Way Tour’ displays pipe similar to one for proposed Enbridge Line 5 relocation

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dRYX_0g6AG97A00

MADISON, Wis. — An event in Madison on Thursday gave residents a chance to see a piece of pipe like what would be used in the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition hosted the event at the Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center to tout the importance of energy pipelines in the state. A 34-foot piece of pipe — the same kind that would be used in the pipeline relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties — was on display for people to see.

The effort is part of a new initiative called the Safest Way Tour to highlight the importance of energy pipelines.

In April, Enbridge and a number of unions signed an agreement to work together on the project, which would relocate a 41-mile section of the existing pipeline.

RELATED: Labor unions, Enbridge plan to work together on proposed rerouting of Line 5 oil pipeline

Proponents say the project would create 700 jobs while moving the pipeline off the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa’s reservation. Opponents have voiced concern about the project’s potential environmental impacts.

For more information about the proposed relocation, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

An iconic American endangered species is at the heart of a political war in Wisconsin

Maybe it was the heat that afternoon in Madison, or maybe it was sheer exhaustion as the meeting approached its sixth hour. Either way, tempers were flaring. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, a politically appointed body that advises the state’s natural resources agency, met on Aug. 11, 2021, to debate a seemingly narrow question: How many wolves should hunters be allowed to kill during the upcoming hunting season?
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County executive, sheriff propose public referendum on jail consolidation project costs

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County leaders are calling for a public referendum to determine the fate of the Dane County Jail consolidation project. The project has faced continuous setbacks caused by inflated construction costs, with a recent estimate setting the total cost nearly $10 million above the county’s approved budget. According to the latest figures from the county, the entire...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Labor Union#Enbridge Line 5#Wisconsin#Iron#Rewritten
B100

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
97ZOK

Stay At This Amazing Luxury Wisconsin Barn With Sand Floor Tiki Bar

If you are looking for a tropical tiki bar beach setting...just take a drive to Wisconsin. Wait. What? Yeah, not the first thing you think of when looking for a beach resort retreat. Want to be even more puzzled, it's in an old barn. Located near Merrimac, Wisconsin which is...
wiproud.com

Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
racinecountyeye.com

IMPACT 211 tracks Veteran’s needs in SE Wisconsin

IMPACT 211 serves Southeastern Wisconsin by helping community members by providing a free confidential helpline and online resource directory. This makes obtaining resources easier for Racine County residents and those in Southeastern Wisconsin. Recently, IMPACT 211, tracked and evaluated the intake they receive from Veterans within the area. This evaluation...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DPI awards $8.7 million to expand Wisconsin charter schools

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction took a step toward expanding charter schools in the state Monday. The DPI announced 13 federal subgrants totaling over $8.7 million to plan, open and expand charter schools. This is the fifth round of funding given to Wisconsin by the U.S. Department of Education meant to support charter schools that opened in 2022 or will open in 2023, as well as high-quality schools that are looking to grow.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
UPMATTERS

Cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,448,778 which is 460% higher than the state average of $258,705.
wearegreenbay.com

New shipbuilding apprenticeship now seeking applicants in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Applications are now being accepted for a new paid industrial shipbuilding apprenticeship program. The Fincantieri Marine Group’s program, which was approved by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, is aimed to increase the quality and quantity of skilled technicians trained and equipped to succeed in the maritime sector of the manufacturing industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Hail storm leaves trail of damage in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Residents in Oconomowoc were cleaning up and assessing damage one day after a severe storm dropped tons of hail on the city. "All of a sudden small hail was coming and then I heard of golf ball hail before, but I've never seen it before," said Mark Thurow. "And once that started hitting, it was hitting the back windows on the deck and you start thinking one of the windows is going to break."
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Rock & Green counties hit high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two southern Wisconsin counties jumped into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most severe category for COVID-19 community levels. Green and Rock counties were both shaded the orange that indicated they reached high COVID-19 levels, when the Department of Health Services updated its map on Friday.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy