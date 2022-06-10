‘Safest Way Tour’ displays pipe similar to one for proposed Enbridge Line 5 relocation

MADISON, Wis. — An event in Madison on Thursday gave residents a chance to see a piece of pipe like what would be used in the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition hosted the event at the Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center to tout the importance of energy pipelines in the state. A 34-foot piece of pipe — the same kind that would be used in the pipeline relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties — was on display for people to see.

The effort is part of a new initiative called the Safest Way Tour to highlight the importance of energy pipelines.

In April, Enbridge and a number of unions signed an agreement to work together on the project, which would relocate a 41-mile section of the existing pipeline.

Proponents say the project would create 700 jobs while moving the pipeline off the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa’s reservation. Opponents have voiced concern about the project’s potential environmental impacts.

