Every once in a while, you'll come across these weird laws that are just too ridiculous to be true. Then you question who even thought to create these strange statutes. I was researching some peculiar laws in Iowa I discovered on the Only in Your State website. These laws are truly unusual, especially the laws that are really targeting the men in Iowa. If you have kissed a woman for longer than five minutes, winked at a woman you don't know, or you kissed a woman in public while sporting a mustache...then congratulations! You'd be classified as an offender in Iowa.

4 DAYS AGO