Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.In Part IV of the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, there was a single emotionally-resonant moment that stood out far beyond the rest — which is saying something, since the series has been an absolute rollercoaster of feelings since it premiered on May 27. The moment comes right at the end of the episode, with Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) sitting side by side on a ship headed away from Fortress Inquisitorious. After a moment of silence, Leia reaches out and puts her hand on top of Ben's in a gesture of comfort, one he is quick to return.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO