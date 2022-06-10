ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine revived global oil demand

As the world’s largest country spanning the Eurasian landmass, Russia is a top exporter and the third-largest producer of crude oil . However, sanctions levied by the U.S. and the European Union in response to Russia waging war against neighboring Ukraine have reduced Moscow’s ability to sell crude, even as limited global supplies have paradoxically increased Russian export revenues . This is partially due to the sanctions stopping well short of a full international boycott.

Unlike the U.S. Congress , the EU’s 27 member countries cannot agree upon a total ban on Russian oil imports. Hungary, which remains heavily reliant on Russian imports, opposes the harshest restrictions. Recently the U.S. was importing just 3% of its crude oil from Russia, making a ban more than feasible. But other partner countries remain more reliant on Moscow for their supplies, including NATO member Turkey . Since its widely condemned invasion, Moscow has exploited these divisions within the EU, while selling crude at a discount to U.S. trade and security partners beyond Europe, including to India . Like many other commuters in Asia, Indians are driving more after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. The same trend is seen here in the U.S.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

