ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

1973: Roe v. Wade makes abortion safe and legal in all 50 states

By Bob Riha, Jr. // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZVIb_0g6AExnJ00

On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court handed down its 7-2 decision on Roe v. Wade, rendering restrictive abortion laws across the country unconstitutional.

Despite the overarching implications of the ruling, public reaction was reportedly muted . This was, in part, due to the fact that abortion had not yet become a partisan or deeply politicized issue. In fact, many of the justices who voted in favor of Roe were conservatives and Richard Nixon appointees, including Justice Harry Blackmun, who delivered the majority opinion. The news of the Roe decision was largely overshadowed by the fact that Lyndon B. Johnson, who had served as president just four years earlier, died that same day.

Then-President Nixon’s private reaction to the Roe v. Wade decision was infamously captured in a secret audio recording by one of his aides: “I know there are times when abortions are necessary … I know that—when you have a Black and a white, or a rape,” he said. Nixon didn’t make a public comment about the ruling. In the immediate aftermath of the decision, the majority of the criticism of Roe came from the Catholic Church.

Abortion access improved quickly after Roe v. Wade. The septic abortion wards that had sprouted up in hospitals to treat complications from unsafe abortions were closed and replaced by clinics. Complication rates went down, and because of improved access to abortions early on in the pregnancy, the rate of abortions after the first trimester dropped from around 25% in 1970 to 10% in the first 10 years post-Roe.

Comments / 1

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
821
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy