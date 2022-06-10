10. Delaware

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 13.2%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 55 mph

Delaware is a tiny state where a lot of drivers get caught speeding. In fact, its driving population speeds 21% more than the national average. In January 2022, the state began using cameras along an I-95 construction zone to reduce speeding and crashes and improve safety for construction workers. This was spurred by a 49% increase in car crashes in this area from 2019 to 2021, when there were 423 accidents.