Nebraska State

#7. Nebraska

By Sandra Foyt // Shutterstock
 3 days ago

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 13.8%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 70 mph

Get caught speeding in Nebraska, and the fines start out small —just $10 for going 1 to 5 miles over the posted speed limit. Drivers who travel between 20 to 34 miles over the speed limit are fined $200, and if you’re really gunning it (more than 35 mph over the limit), you’re looking at a $300 hit. Nebraska State Patrol handed out 880 tickets to drivers going faster than 100 mph in 2021, representing a 37% increase compared to the five-year average prior to the pandemic.

#Nebraska State Patrol#Speed Limit
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

