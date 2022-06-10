California man charged with attempting to murder Supreme Court justice said he needed 'psychiatric help': 911 dispatch audio

Footage posted to social media appears to show the moment Maryland state troopers confront a gunman suspected of killing three people and wounding one other at a Smithsburg manufacturing plant. The widely shared 45-second clip, which The Independent has been unable to independently verify, shows several vehicles travelling at high speed pulling to the side of the road. Follow live updates on the shootingA volley of shots can then be heard from at least two different calibre weapons.Governor Larry Hogan told a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon that Maryland state troopers responded to the 2.30pm shooting at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg and pursued and confronted the suspect about 8 kms (5 miles) south of the plant.“The suspect fired and shot the state troopers the shoulder, and the state trooper returned fire and shot him back.”“I don’t know the status of the shooter,” Mr Hogan added.After the gunfire stops on the video, the woman recording the video shouts “Holy s***” several times. “Turn around, turn around,” she shouts. The footage then ends abruptly.

SMITHSBURG, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO