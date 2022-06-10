ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries

By Peter Keegan/Keystone // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3M48_0g6AEajq00

Considering the fraught and deeply political ways in which abortion is discussed and legislated in the U.S. today, it’s easy to forget the issue was not always a partisan, or even a moral, one. Rather, attitudes toward abortion have changed over the centuries, often evolving alongside political and historical moments that reflect shifts in power and privilege.

In Colonial times, abortion was not a matter of federal or ethical significance, but a common decision made and acted upon by pregnant people and their midwives. Two centuries later, abortions were outlawed in every state. The matter of who gets to make decisions about abortion—whether it be the federal government, state legislators, or individuals—has historically been tied up in changing philosophies about bodily autonomy, the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow, the advent of the medical industry, and, eventually, the merging of religion and politics to form the party system we know today.

The question of who has access to abortion is also closely connected with race, socioeconomic status, and proximity to power. Because history has shown that the legal status of abortions does not deter people from having them, the criminalization of abortion most directly impacts those without access to financial resources; in other words, wealthy Americans have always had better and safer access to abortions, regardless of whether abortions are legal or not.

In order to trace the history of attitudes and policies around abortion in the U.S.—starting in colonial times and ending in the present— Stacker consulted historical records, scholarly research, court documents, medical journals, news reports, and data from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research and advocacy organization.

A note on the use of gendered language in this article: In recent years, the language used to talk about gender has shifted to meet the understanding that gender is a spectrum. Likewise, matters historically categorized as “women’s issues,” such as pregnancy and abortion, don’t only impact cisgender women , but also trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people.

In an effort to stay true to the language used in historical accounts cited in this article, we have employed language as it was used during those times. However, for the parts of this article that refer to present-day issues, we have used more expansive terminology.

You may also like: Abortion laws around the world

Comments / 4

Related
Healthline

Meet the Religious Groups Fighting to Save Abortion Access

Religious leaders from many denominations are working to preserve access to abortion care if Roe v. Wade is overturned. While some religious groups, like the Catholic Church or Southern Baptists, oppose abortion in all cases, other groups, like the Episcopal Church and United Methodist Church, support abortion access. In a...
RELIGION
KevinMD.com

Shift from fighting for reproductive rights to fighting for reproductive justice

Although feminist movements include the fight for reproductive rights, they tend to forget to center on justice. Historically, the protection of women’s reproductive rights has not been a priority for governments; however, the drive and the act of attacking and dismantling a women’s bodily autonomy and dignity has been and continues to be. In the U.S., the Second Great Awakening, a period in the late 1800s that was marked with religious zeal, played an instrumental role in the anti-abortion movement.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#United States#Americans
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
CBS Miami

Thousands take to streets around the nation demanding action on gun laws

WASHINGTON - Through light rain and cloudy skies, thousands rallied in front of the National monument Saturday  in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. "Enough is enough," District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser told the second March for Our Lives rally in her city. "I speak as a mayor, a mom, and I speak for millions of Americans and America's mayors who are demanding that Congress do its job. And its job is to protect us, to protect our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
AOL Corp

'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. “Enough is enough,”...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fast Company

Hundreds of CEOs just signed a letter to the Senate urging ‘immediate action’ on gun control

More than 220 business leaders today sent a cosigned letter addressed to the U.S. Senate urging the congressional body to pass long-overdue gun safety legislation. The group of signatories, CEOs for Gun Safety, representing 400,000 employees across all 50 states, and from large companies including Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s, Lyft, Eventbrite, DoorDash, J.Crew, Yelp, Northwell Health, Bain Capital, Oatly, Patagonia, Bumble, and Condé Nast, as well as a long list of smaller companies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Congress Has Never Considered Fetuses Persons Within the Meaning of the 14th Amendment

Last month, in response to the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinon ending Roe v. Wade, the Louisiana legislature briefly considered a bill that would define a fetus as a person for the purpose of the state’s homicide law. While the legislation was quickly tabled, the notion of so-called personhood laws is likely to become more realistic if Alito’s draft opinion ending the right to an abortion becomes Supreme Court precedent in the weeks ahead. Indeed, in a discussion about fetal “quickening” on Page 16 of the draft opinion, Alito cites a brief by John M. Finnis and Robert P. George that argues that fetuses are legal people. Finnis and George are clearly wrong, though. This issue has already been considered and decided by the Reconstruction-era Congress. They definitively determined that fetuses do not count as “persons” for purposes of the 14th Amendment, as Finnis and George argue.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Black and Asian frontline staff faced racial harassment during Covid-19 pandemic, watchdog finds

Lower-paid health and social care workers, who played a pivotal front-line role during the Covid-19 pandemic, experienced bullying, racism and harassment at work according to their evidence to an inquiry conducted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).Poor data collection by their employers could also be masking the extent of discrimination against them, the watchdog also found.Job insecurity in the health and adult social care sectors caused fear of victimisation among low-paid ethnic minority staff, particularly if they were to raise concerns, according to the inquiry which was launched in November 2020. Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairperson of the EHRC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Racism: Schools accused of ignoring or denying problems

Schools in Wales are "ignoring or denying racism," according to a UK equality charity. Race Equality First said there had been a steady rise in reported cases and schools "very rarely take action". Rapper Duke Al said he faced a lot of "blind racism" at school and was often the...
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

Vaccines for the Littlest Kids Have Already Flopped

When Kishana Taylor enrolled her 3-year-old son, John, in preschool last fall, she figured COVID-19 immunizations for kids under-5 would arrive before the start of classes. Since then, she has delivered fraternal twins, now almost six months old—and there are still no vaccines for her kids. After John caught the coronavirus, he and his siblings had to duel the virus entirely unprotected, a reality that Taylor, a virologist at Rutgers University, never wanted them to face. “The only reason we put John in public school was because I thought he was getting a vaccine,” she told me. “I would have made different decisions, if we had known it was going to be put off this long.”
KIDS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
825
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy