City of Grants Pass sees 520% increase in overdoses, naloxone use skyrockets
By Ambar Rodriguez
KTVL
3 days ago
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The police chief for the Grants Pass Police Department is spreading awareness of a 540% increase in drug-related overdoses in the first four months this year, compared to 2019. “In 2019, year-to-date we had five overdoses, in 2022 year-to-date we have 31 and then...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Jackson County has a "high" level of coronavirus today. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) county-by-county monitor shows Jackson County in high level Friday. It shows Curry, Josephine and Siskiyou Counties in medium level, and Klamath and Lake Counties with low level of coronavirus. The...
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is doing outreach this week in Southern Oregon to prevent older adults being victimized by online scams. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is working with community centers and partners in Klamath and Lake Counties to co-host two resource fairs for older adults. Information provided will...
JACKSON COUNTY — Jackson County law enforcement have recently conducted three major busts at unlicensed cannabis operations, seizing 15 firearms, nearly 4,000 plants, and more than 1,300 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. Jackson County's Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) said there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected.
The basis of the report released on Thursday by the Siskiyou Abolition Project and Siskiyou Rising Tide comes from a pamphlet passed out at the Set Free Ministry sometime around 2018. The pamphlet, titled “Same Sex Attraction: The Problem and Solution for Men,” was one of a series of issue pamphlets created by Celebrate Recovery, focused on what it calls the issue of “same sex attraction,” outlining why the issue is wrong, and providing guidance for recovery groups on how to talk about it. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step program founded in the 90s in Southern California.
On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team Shut Down Another Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation In Jackson County. On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State...
COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Coast Guard Station Coos Bay held a change of command ceremony Friday morning at the rescue station in Charleston. It was a unique ceremony where Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade. Master Chief Slade...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Though national forests are always "open," sometimes their offices are not. Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) says its offices are now open to the public for the summer season. RRSNF offices just opened Monday for the season to provide in-person services at District offices, at the Grants...
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- On June 12, 2022, at around 7:30pm, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to the area of Annabelle Lane and Redwood Avenue after a citizen called and said her vehicle was stolen at gun point. Officers had been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates. Officers responded quickly to the residence and located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle. The suspect fled the area in a Ford Escape and was last seen heading toward Redwood Avenue on Annabelle Lane.
City leaders in Yreka will move forward with gathering data and hearing from the community around the issue of cannabis dispensaries. Following public comments at a recent City Council meeting where Elizabeth Tabor, who operates marijuana dispensaries in Weed and Mount Shasta, implored officials to consider a move that would open the door to the legal operation of dispensaries in the city.
Applegate, Or. — With the official start of summer almost here, Applegate Valley Fire District and volunteers are advising residents of safety practices while recreating the river. There will be four new life jacket loaner stations along the Applegate River, they are strategically placed in areas that typically have...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif., 7:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is says that the Scarface Incident is 100% contained as of Saturday night. The fire burned 5.5 acres. No structures were threatened. There weren't any evacuations or injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. CAL FIRE...
Grants Pass, Ore. — Dave Siddon introduces us to a couple of patients in Wildlife Images' clinic: a dusky-footed woodrat and a red-tailed hawk. The clinic operates year-round and takes in all kinds of wildlife, whose care can vary drastically between species. If you would like to learn more...
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Researchers from the OSU COVID-19 Wastewater-based Surveillance Team released data yesterday that pointed to a severe outbreak of COVID variants in the area of North Bend. Since 2020, researchers at Oregon State University have been testing sewage for trace amounts of COVID-19 and variants of the...
BLY MOUNTAIN — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bly Mountain area east of Bonanza. The person who fired the weapon called the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, saying he'd shot the man in self-defense. At approximately 8:45 am on Sunday, June 12, KCSO deputies along with...
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Coos County are investigating a shooting death Saturday morning. Around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Coos County received two 911 calls indicating a woman was “down” outside the residence located 92616 Cape Arago Highway in the unincorporated area of Coos County, Coos County authorities report. Medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.
Oregon’s mandate for 100% clean electricity by 2040 will be reenergized next year when construction begins on a crucial piece of the evolving power grid:. A 300-acre “battery” 11 miles north of Klamath Falls. A $1 billion project in which two 60-acre reservoirs will confront the threat of drought and power outages in the West.
Medford, Ore. — Medford Fire-Rescue and Medford Police Department responded to a structure fire at 645 Royal Ave. in Medford at approximately 11:35 am Saturday morning. According to Medford Fire Battalion Chief, Jason John, there are no reported injuries and nobody was inside the apartment. The fire was extinguished by the first responding company of Medford Fire.
COOS BAY — A recently hired Oregon hospital chief operations officer no longer holds the job after hospital officials say they learned he had been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of wire fraud and false representation of a Social Security number. Larry Butler Jr.,...
