City of Grants Pass sees 520% increase in overdoses, naloxone use skyrockets

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- On June 12, 2022, at around 7:30pm, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to the area of Annabelle Lane and Redwood Avenue after a citizen called and said her vehicle was stolen at gun point. Officers had been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates. Officers responded quickly to the residence and located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle. The suspect fled the area in a Ford Escape and was last seen heading toward Redwood Avenue on Annabelle Lane.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO