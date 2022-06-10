ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to mid-Moderate statewide. Today, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate. DEQ is forecasting a PM2.5 Action Day for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. John, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Assumption; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For heat index values 108 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for East Baton Rouge, Eastern Ascension, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Southern Livingston; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to mid- Moderate statewide. Today, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lafourche; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; Tangipahoa; Terrebonne; Vermilion; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE VERMILION WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ACADIA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy