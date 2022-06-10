Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to mid-Moderate statewide. Today, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate. DEQ is forecasting a PM2.5 Action Day for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. John, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.
