East Feliciana Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For heat index values 108 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to mid-Moderate statewide. Today, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate. DEQ is forecasting a PM2.5 Action Day for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. John, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for East Baton Rouge, Eastern Ascension, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Southern Livingston; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to mid- Moderate statewide. Today, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to mid-Moderate statewide. Today, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate. This area includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Ascension and Pointe Coupee parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:36:00 Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lafourche; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; Tangipahoa; Terrebonne; Vermilion; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE VERMILION WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ACADIA PARISH, LA

