(Los Angeles, CA) — The price of gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties continues to reach record highs. The Automobile Club of Southern California says L.A. drivers are currently paying an average of $6.46for a gallon of self-serve regular. That’s eleven cents higher than last week’s price, 56 cents more than last month’s average and $2.21 higher than one year ago. It’s also the 16th consecutive day of record gasoline prices in the county. OC motorists are currently paying $6.41 a gallon. That’s eight cents higher than last week’s average and 57 cents more than last month’s price at the pump in Orange County.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO