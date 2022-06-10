ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Shooting Investigation In Lee’s Summit

By admin
lstribune.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at approximately 2:57 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of NE Oakwood Drive on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they quickly entered the residence and discovered three victims inside. Two victims were...

lstribune.net

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Lee’s Summit residents react to news of father killing own children

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Residents are adjusting after hearing news of William Trenchard shooting and killing his son, David, and daughter, Jennifer, on Thursday afternoon in Lee’s Summit. Lee’s Summit police said the 69-year-old father shot and killed them in their home in the 1200 block of...
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 11th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-seven-year-old Caleb Doyle of Warsaw was arrested Friday night on felony warrants from Linn, Ray, and Lafayette counties, misdemeanor warrants from Lafayette County, Richmond, and Lexington police. plus accusations of felony driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, no proof of insurance, and operating a vehicle without operable tail lights. Doyle was taken to the Ray County Jail.
tonyskansascity.com

Lee’s Summit Gunfire Leaves Two People Dead

Suburban tragedy tops the news tonight. Here are the basics of local news reports . . . The shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near NE Trailwood Drive and NE Oakwood Drive. The incident appeared to have unfolded inside of a home and is believed to be domestic related,...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

2 Missouri men among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO (KMOV) -- Mitchell Wagner and Garret Garland of Missouri were arrested near an Idaho Pride Parade with a white supremacist group carrying riot gear. The two were among 31 people with the group Patriot Front who have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief Lee White said in a news conference the group “came to riot downtown”, according to an Associated Press report. The 31 members of the group were found packed in the back of a U-Haul and then arrested. The 31 members came from 12 different states.
WIBW

Salina Police Chief announces retirement to be closer to family in Missouri

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief of Police of the Salina Police Department has announced his retirement to be closer to family in Missouri. Since Dec. 2, 2103, Brand Nelson says he has had the honor of serving as the Chief of Police for the Salina Police Department. He said he has served with a remarkable team of men and women who show their dedication to residents on a daily basis.
SALINA, KS
KMBC.com

Lee's Summit police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee's Summit are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Authorities said Camarria Carter was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Southeast Todd George and Langsford roads. Police said after Camarria ran away, it was later discovered that she...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ne Oakwood Drive#The Police Department
webcenterfairbanks.com

Missouri bride desperate to get stolen wedding photos returned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A bride in Missouri is heartsick after someone stole her wedding photographer’s laptop with nearly all photos of the special day on it. Now, she’s hoping someone either spots, or has the gear and calls the police to get the images back to her.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Exams Closed in Observance of Juneteenth

The Missouri State Highway Patrol put out a recent reminder that their driver exam stations statewide will be closed on June 20th of 2022 in observance of Juneteenth. Normal operations should be expected to resume on June 21st of 2022. Juneteenth is a holiday that has been observed since 1865,...
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Storms captured on camera in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As thunderstorms roll through Northeast Kansas, many local residents pointed their cameras to the sky to capture the severe weather. Photos of Blue Rapids: Photos from Silver Lake: Photo from Junction City: Photos from Westmoreland: Photos from Emporia: Photos from Melvern Lake: Photo from Council Grove: Photos from Carbondale: Photos from Manhattan:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

WATCH: Striking video captures tornado that touched down in Missouri

The National Weather Service will be conducting a damage survey in Overland Park, Kansas, after a tornado-warned storm passed through the area early Wednesday. In classic midwestern fashion, some area residents couldn't help but head to their front doors to capture a bit of the storm forming overhead. A new...
KWCH.com

New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt tonight. Ayanna Hensley has been crowned the 82nd Miss Kansas in front of a crowd at Pratt Community College. The 21-year-old is a recent graduate of Fort Hays State University. Twenty-two contestants from across Kansas competed in the competition’s interview, talent, and on-stage questions portion.
KANSAS STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Two young women with local ties compete for Miss Missouri crown

MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...
MEXICO, MO
kmaland.com

Tornado Watch in effect for parts of SE Nebraska, NW Missouri until 10 p.m.

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the majority of KMAland including southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri until 10.p.m. Nebraska Counties. NEMAHA-RICHARDSON. Missouri Counties. ANDREW-ATCHISON-BUCHANAN-CLINTON-DEKALB-GENTRY-HOLT-NODAWAY-WORTH. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy