ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hk8KJ_0g6ACaoG00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County man pleaded guilty today to possession of firearms by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 6, 2019, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the residence of David Keith Nutter, 55, of Summersville. Nutter admitted that the officer recovered multiple firearms: a Rexio, SRL, .22-caliber revolver; a Harrington and Richardson 20-gauge shotgun; a Marlin, Model 25MN, .22-caliber rifle; and an Ithaca 20-gauge shotgun. Assorted ammunition was also recovered.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Nutter knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions for domestic violence in Canton, Ohio, Municipal Court on July 14, 1998, and for endangering children and domestic violence on a family or household member in the Stark County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on August 19, 2002.

Nutter is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Tessman and third-year law student intern Eric McLain handled today’s plea hearing.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 10, 2021, law enforcement officers observed multiple suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions at a Fifth Avenue residence in Huntington involving an individual later identified as Curtis Leroy Hayes, Jr., 47. When Hayes left the residence in a vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Hayes was arrested, and officers found approximately 6.4 grams of suspected heroin on his person. Hayes admitted to officers that he had been selling heroin for several months. Officers executed a search warrant at Hayes’ residence, where they recovered a loaded Bryco Arms, Jennings Model Nine 9mm pistol in his bedroom.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia jury convicts man in officer’s fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A man was found guilty Monday in the fatal shooting of a West Virginia police officer who had responded to a parking complaint. A Kanawha County jury announced the verdict on a second–degree murder charge following three days of deliberations in the trial of Joshua Phillips. He originally was charged with first–degree murder. The jury also found Phillips guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance, news outlets reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arraigned on felony drug charges after FBI raid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Another man has been arrested in connection with a raid in Huntington Tuesday that involved FBI agents. Kameron Ziegler has been arrested on meth and fentanyl distribution charges. He was arrested Thursday in Barboursville. The other suspect, Kilan Scott Nicks, who is also known as “Low,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Charleston, WV
County
Nicholas County, WV
Nicholas County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
City
Summersville, WV
Lootpress

Woman charged with burglary in Nicholas County

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged with burglary after entering a home and stealing keys and a watch. Nicholas County deputies say Shaina Jarvis entered a home on Cherry Rum Road in Craigsville on June 2, 2022. Jarvis ransacked the house and stole three sets of keys and a Citizens brand watch valued at 300 dollars. Jarvis was still inside the home when the homeowner arrived with a large 8″ knife. When deputies arrived, Jarvis was still on the scene but had dropped the knife.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
globalcirculate.com

2 WV men sentenced for stealing equipment from coal mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ricky Sprouse, 53, of Raleigh County, and Stuart Dotson, 55, of Fayette County, were sentenced to prison Thursday for their roles in destroying a coal mine that spans Boone and Lincoln counties. Court documents and statements report that Sprouse and Dotson admitted they worked with...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Keith
Lootpress

Brothers sue over convictions

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a case that eerily compares to another LOOTPRESS has followed, two brothers are suing government and law enforcement officials for their wrongful convictions. The pair spent spent a total of 18 years in prison for a murder they didn’t commit, officials determined. Nathan...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Crime#Firearms#Srl#Municipal Court#Court Of Common Pleas
wchstv.com

Two Clendenin men arrested following vehicle pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a traffic stop that occurred Tuesday evening has led to charges for two Clendenin men. James Linville Jr., 37 and Seth Crihfield, 31 were arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Kanawha County that occurred about 7:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the Clendenin Police Department.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Police investigating first-degree murder in Kanawha County

TORNADO, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., members of the Hamlin Detachment along with multiple other law enforcement units responded to a Lincoln County 911 call of a reported murder at 4926 Coal River Road, Tornado, West Virginia. Responding units found the victim, 69-year-old Gary Linville of Tornado, WV, […]
WSAZ

Man found not guilty of murder in victim’s shooting death

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man who faced murder charges in connection with a shooting last December in Ironton was found not guilty Thursday by a jury, Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said. Anthony W. Pemberton, 48, of Kitts Hill, died in the shooting, which happened in December 2021...
IRONTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Two arrested, one hospitalized after Bluefield carnival attack

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Two minors are in custody after a fight at the Bluefield Carnival left one victim in the hospital, the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department reports. The beating happened Saturday night at the Cole Chevy Mountain festival, where the alleged victim suffered what police are calling “serious injuries.” The two attackers were arrested […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WOWK 13 News

Names involved in Tornado murder released

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have identified a man they say was murdered at a home near the Lincoln-Kanawha County line Friday evening.  According to troopers, Gary Linville, 68 of Tornado, was found dead inside his home in the Coal River Road area of Tornado.  Andrew Jones, 65 of Tornado, was arrested […]
WOWK 13 News

Armed Clendenin men flee from police

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — The Clendenin Police Department arrested two men on Tuesday after the suspects fled from a traffic stop. Clendenin officers say they stopped James Linville, Jr. and Seth Crihfield for an alleged traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and fled from police onto Kelly Hill Road. They say the driver and […]
CLENDENIN, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy