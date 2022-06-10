Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County man pleaded guilty today to possession of firearms by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 6, 2019, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the residence of David Keith Nutter, 55, of Summersville. Nutter admitted that the officer recovered multiple firearms: a Rexio, SRL, .22-caliber revolver; a Harrington and Richardson 20-gauge shotgun; a Marlin, Model 25MN, .22-caliber rifle; and an Ithaca 20-gauge shotgun. Assorted ammunition was also recovered.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Nutter knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions for domestic violence in Canton, Ohio, Municipal Court on July 14, 1998, and for endangering children and domestic violence on a family or household member in the Stark County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on August 19, 2002.

Nutter is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Tessman and third-year law student intern Eric McLain handled today’s plea hearing.