ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Mingo County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069d2h_0g6ACVLV00

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman pleaded guilty today to theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Diana Cisco, 69, of Delbarton, admitted that she received Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Cisco knew that she was not entitled to receive these federal benefits. From June 2016 to April 2020, Cisco received $46,356 in federal benefits that she was not entitled to receive and converted those funds to her own use. Cisco further admitted that she did not have a legal right to these Social Security benefits once her relative passed away and that she knew her conduct in taking those benefits was wrong.

Cisco also admitted to providing false information to Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG) special agents on March 4, 2022. Cisco initially denied who she was, falsely claiming to be her sister, and further informed the agents that Diane Cisco would be in Columbus, Ohio for at least a month. The federal agents were able to uncover the falsehood through checking vehicle registration records and photographs of Cisco and obtaining statements from individuals who had recently seen Cisco. Confronted again, Cisco admitted that she was not telling the agents the truth and that she was, in fact, Diana Cisco.

Cisco is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $750,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General and the Social Security Administration.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 10, 2021, law enforcement officers observed multiple suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions at a Fifth Avenue residence in Huntington involving an individual later identified as Curtis Leroy Hayes, Jr., 47. When Hayes left the residence in a vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Hayes was arrested, and officers found approximately 6.4 grams of suspected heroin on his person. Hayes admitted to officers that he had been selling heroin for several months. Officers executed a search warrant at Hayes’ residence, where they recovered a loaded Bryco Arms, Jennings Model Nine 9mm pistol in his bedroom.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia jury convicts man in officer’s fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A man was found guilty Monday in the fatal shooting of a West Virginia police officer who had responded to a parking complaint. A Kanawha County jury announced the verdict on a second–degree murder charge following three days of deliberations in the trial of Joshua Phillips. He originally was charged with first–degree murder. The jury also found Phillips guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance, news outlets reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County man pleaded guilty today to possession of firearms by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 6, 2019, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department executed a...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delbarton, WV
State
Ohio State
Mingo County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Mingo County, WV
globalcirculate.com

2 WV men sentenced for stealing equipment from coal mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ricky Sprouse, 53, of Raleigh County, and Stuart Dotson, 55, of Fayette County, were sentenced to prison Thursday for their roles in destroying a coal mine that spans Boone and Lincoln counties. Court documents and statements report that Sprouse and Dotson admitted they worked with...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Social Security Benefits#Federal Fraud Crimes
Lootpress

Woman charged with burglary in Nicholas County

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged with burglary after entering a home and stealing keys and a watch. Nicholas County deputies say Shaina Jarvis entered a home on Cherry Rum Road in Craigsville on June 2, 2022. Jarvis ransacked the house and stole three sets of keys and a Citizens brand watch valued at 300 dollars. Jarvis was still inside the home when the homeowner arrived with a large 8″ knife. When deputies arrived, Jarvis was still on the scene but had dropped the knife.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Guilty verdict issued in case for DUI Resulting in Death

WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A guilty verdict was issued in the Wednesday hearing of a McDowell County woman facing charges of DUI Resulting in Death. Susan Shepard was found guilty in McDowell County Circuit Court on Wednesday on charges stemming from a June, 2019 motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of Eric Presley, also of McDowell County.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Person of interest sought in side-by-side theft investigation in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies in Boyd County, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a side-by-side theft. An unidentified person of interest is sought in a probe into a side-by-side theft in the 18000 block of Bear Creek early June 3, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators shared surveillance video of the man on their social media page.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Brothers sue over convictions

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a case that eerily compares to another LOOTPRESS has followed, two brothers are suing government and law enforcement officials for their wrongful convictions. The pair spent spent a total of 18 years in prison for a murder they didn’t commit, officials determined. Nathan...
HUNTINGTON, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

More information about investigation behind doctor’s office raid revealed

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — More information is coming out about the raid of a medical office earlier this year. Back on Jan. 19, Johnson County deputies and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at Appalachian Family Medicine, on 10th Street in Paintsville. The following month, records unsealed in U.S. District Court in Pikeville confirmed that the the raid was tied to a drug trafficking investigation and sought to have the office forfeited to the government.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Lootpress

Nicholas County man charged after chasing father and grandmother with a sickle and machete

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after chasing his father and grandmother with a sickle and machete, threatening to kill them both. According to detectives, on June 7, 2022, authorities responded to Widen Dille Road in Birch River of Nicholas County. When detectives spoke to the victims, they said Douglas Mark Cook appeared to be under the influence and was pushing and chasing them with a sickle, a short-handled farming tool with a semicircular blade used for cutting grain, lopping, or trimming. He was also swinging a machete at both of them, threatening to kill them inside the home.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Tri-state residents pawning to pay for gas and bills

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Worsening inflation and increasing gas prices are not making it easy for anyone in the tri-state area. “Our gas budget has almost doubled, and it’s still rising so,” said concerned resident, Mindi Diamond. Diamond said she is considering trading in her SUV...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Police investigating first-degree murder in Kanawha County

TORNADO, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., members of the Hamlin Detachment along with multiple other law enforcement units responded to a Lincoln County 911 call of a reported murder at 4926 Coal River Road, Tornado, West Virginia. Responding units found the victim, 69-year-old Gary Linville of Tornado, WV, […]
WVNS

Two arrested, one hospitalized after Bluefield carnival attack

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Two minors are in custody after a fight at the Bluefield Carnival left one victim in the hospital, the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department reports. The beating happened Saturday night at the Cole Chevy Mountain festival, where the alleged victim suffered what police are calling “serious injuries.” The two attackers were arrested […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy