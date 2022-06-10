Bradach, Buggert advance to day 2 of Class A meet

MINNEAPOLIS — The Rock Ridge duo of Jake Bradach and Owen Buggert advanced to the consolation semifinals Thursday during the State Class A Individual Meet held at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Bradach and Buggert lost in the first round, falling 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to Marty Anderson and Cooper Dean of St. Peter.

In the consolation bracket, Bradach and Buggert beat Ryan Heise and Elijah Miller of Lake City 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 and will now play Patrick Green and Matt Berestka of the Breck School today to advance into the fifth-place match.

“It was easy to see that our boys had played three matches earlier in the week,” Rock Ridge coach Jace Friedlieb said. “Fatigue was an issue today, but I’m happy with how all of them competed.

“Jake and Owen definitely earned the right to play on the last day of the season.”

In singles, Gavin Benz of the Wolverines fell to Max Sampson of Mora 6-4, 6-2, but Jared Delich of Rock Ridge would win his first-round match, beating Asher Monson of Schaeffer Academy 6-1, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, Delich fell to Tate Reichmann of Minnewaska Area, 6-1, 7-5.

In the consolation bracket, Benz season ended when he was beaten by Mason Woelfel of Litchfield 6-0, 6-4.

“Jared put together a nice match to start the day, but in his second match, he ran into a player that was on the top of his game,” Friedlieb said. “He came up short. Gavin had the fifth-ranked player to start the day, and after a battle, he also came up short.

“In his second match, his opponent simply played a lot better.”

The Hibbing High School twosome of Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson lost their opening match to Rhett Janisch and JJ Cornelius of Thief River Falls 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the consolation bracket, Hendrickson and Anderson took on Mason Mikyska Hunter Danielson of Pine City and fell in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 in a super tiebreaker to end their season.