ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County Middle School Teacher Charged With Assaulting Multiple Students: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Authorities say a 43-year-old Loudoun County middle school teacher shoved and assaulted multiple students in his classroom. A video of one alleged instance is getting shared online.

Jinwoo Noh, a science teacher at Sterling Middle School, was arrested this week after a short investigation, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say he grabbed and shoved one student out of their chair and pulled the chair from beneath another as they went to sit down, which caused them to fall onto the floor.

Neither student was hurt.

An official from the school learned about the alleged assaults after someone posted a video of one encounter to social media on Monday, June 6, an incident report said. They told the student resource officer who contacted the Sheriff's Office. Deputies didn't say when these instances happened.

Officials charged Noh with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and battery, the Sheriff's Office said.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools told Loudoun Now that Noh is on leave. It's unclear for how long.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Harford County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who was reported missing over the weekend. An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding Braxton Michael Copenhaver, 13, who was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the area of Albantowne Way in Edgewood.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted Brutal Attack Of Elderly Beltsville Man Busted In Hotel: PD

Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
BELTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Sterling Middle School#The Sheriff S Office
Daily Voice

York County Kidnapper Arrested Police Say

Five days after the Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off— after the girl was found safe— the woman who abducted her has been captured, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Three Hurt In Loudoun County Shooting

Three people were hurt in a Loudoun County shooting Saturday, June 10, authorities said.The incident occurred near N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling around 7:30 p.m, where deputies found a woman and two other victims, the county sheriff's office said.The woman was seriously injured b…
Daily Voice

Road Crew Worker Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Washington County: State Police

Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wsvaonline.com

Court delay in $1M embezzlement case

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A delay in the case of a Winchester man accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars. According to online records, last week’s preliminary hearing for Andrew Hahn was continued until September 13th in Harrisonburg General District Court. Back on October 12th, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WUSA9

LCPS teacher on leave after allegedly assaulting students

STERLING, Va. — A Loudoun County middle school teacher is facing charges after allegedly assaulting students in a classroom. Jinwoo Noh, 43, is on leave from his job at Sterling Middle School following the incidents. Noh is accused of physically grabbing and pushing a student off of their chair...
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Fatal Head-On Collision In Greenbelt

The victim of a fatal crash over the weekend in Greenbelt has been identified, authorities say. Manuel Juarez, 52, was driving westbound on Greenbelt Road when an eastbound vehicle crossed into his lane striking him head-on near Lakecrest Drive around 7:40 a.m., Friday, June 10, according to Prince George's County Police.
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Responders Rescue Teens From Burning Car Crash In Leesburg

A teenage driver and passengre had to be rescued from a burning car after crashing early Saturday morning, June 11.  Leesburg police say officers are investigating the circumstances around a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 3:30 a.m. on East Market Street near Battlefield Parkway. Whe…
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
291K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy