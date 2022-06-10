Loudoun County Middle School Teacher Charged With Assaulting Multiple Students: Police

Authorities say a 43-year-old Loudoun County middle school teacher shoved and assaulted multiple students in his classroom. A video of one alleged instance is getting shared online.

Jinwoo Noh, a science teacher at Sterling Middle School, was arrested this week after a short investigation, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say he grabbed and shoved one student out of their chair and pulled the chair from beneath another as they went to sit down, which caused them to fall onto the floor.

Neither student was hurt.

An official from the school learned about the alleged assaults after someone posted a video of one encounter to social media on Monday, June 6, an incident report said. They told the student resource officer who contacted the Sheriff's Office. Deputies didn't say when these instances happened.

Officials charged Noh with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and battery, the Sheriff's Office said.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools told Loudoun Now that Noh is on leave. It's unclear for how long.