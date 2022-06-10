Summit County Library quick on securing best-sellers

PARK CITY, Utah. — Oprah’s Book Club’s Nighcrawling, by 19-year-old author Leila Mottley, was released on Tuesday morning. At the same time, it was available to Park City readers on the shelves of the Summit County Library . The book, widely expected to become a New York Times Best Seller, sits next to the newest selections that are continuously coming through the library system.

Park City Branch Manager Shaylee Phelps told TownLift, “Our book distributor allows us to order either well-known authors on an automatic list or in the case of new, exciting authors like Mottley, we have both the big book titles and the big-name authors like James Patterson available right when they’re released to stores but they’re here for free.”

There are copies of newly released books, like Nightcrawling, available at all four of the Summit County Libraries:

