Jesse P. Leadingham, 82, of Bedford, passed away at 10:40 p.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022, at IU Hospice House. Born January 18, 1940, in Firebrick, KY, he was the son of Kearney and Letha (Boggs) Leadingham. He married Pamela Starling on September 7, 2002, and she survives. Jesse was an auto body shop owner and carpenter. He was a member of the Moose, Bedford Boatclub, and the Groundhog Camping Club.

