Two people rescued after falling into chocolate tank at Mars Wrigley factory in Pennsylvania

Two people had to be rescued after falling in a tank that contained chocolate at a Mars Wrigley factory in Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports .

The Lancaster County 911 center confirmed to USA TODAY that officials believe both of the people were employees at the Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, facility. They were both taken to the hospital following the incident on Thursday, one via an ambulance and the other in a helicopter.

Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN earlier on Thursday that fire crews had “eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank.”

"They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," he said, adding that it was not immediately clear how the two people fell into the tank.

The chocolate in the tank was about waist high, PennLive reported.

Mars Wrigley in a statement to USA TODAY said “We can confirm both people have been taken offsite for further evaluation. We’re extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

USA TODAY has reached out to the company for additional information.

