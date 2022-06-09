ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven startling images from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

By Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington. Some followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory have turned to online support groups and even therapy to help them move on now that it's clear Donald Trump's presidency is over. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding its first public, prime-time hearing out of eight hearings happening this month.

The committee has formally interviewed almost 100 allies of former President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors have charged more than 800 individuals across 48 states with participating in the riot.

Rioters attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington. Julio Cortez/AP
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. John Minchillo/AP
A person hangs from the balcony in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6 after rioters broke into Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Win McNamee/Getty Images
Police with guns drawn face off against rioters trying to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Win McNamee, Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seven startling images from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

