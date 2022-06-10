Tony La Russa explains baffling move to walk Trea Turner on 1-2 count

Tony La Russa had a bizarre explanation for a bizarre decision.

During the White Sox’s 11-9 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday, Trea Turner was batting with a runner on and had a 1-2 count. Inexplicably, La Russa called for Turner to be intentionally walked – again – with two strikes.

Max Muncy proceeded to hit a three-run home run off Bennett Sousa to put the Dodgers ahead 10-5.

Tony La Russa was baffled that he was being questioned for calling for Trea Turner to be intentionally walked with a 1-2 count. Getty Images

After the home run, Muncy appeared to look in La Russa’s direction and yell, “You f–king walk him with two strikes. F–k you, bitch!”

Asked about his thought process on Turner’s intentional walk, La Russa struggled to comprehend how he was being second-guessed.

The guy screaming "He has two strikes, Tony!" after Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner on a 1-2 count to pitch to Max Muncy who proceeded to hit a three-run homer is peak chef's kiss. (via @NBCSWhiteSox ) pic.twitter.com/C9yaR0ZdBU — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Let me ask you something: Is there a question about whether that was a good move or not?” La Russa asked. “Do you know what he hits against left-handed pitchers with two strikes? Is that really a question? Turner with a strike left against a left-hander is something you can avoid if you can. We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him, and that’s a better matchup.

“If someone disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game. Welcome to it.”

Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner with two strikes to face Max Muncy



Max answered that with a 3-run home run



"You fucking walk him with two strikes. Fuck you, bitch!" pic.twitter.com/7b5rDyyDrB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tony La Russa defends his decision to walk Trae Turner on a 1-2 count pic.twitter.com/hyhUQgTtXa — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For an idea of how rare it is for a hitter to be intentionally walked when he’s behind in the count with two strikes, veteran baseball scribe Joe Sheehan tweeted , “We only have by count data back to 1988, but this appears to be the first-ever intentional walk issued on a 1-2 count.”

The loss dropped the White Sox to 26-29 this season.