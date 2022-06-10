ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tony La Russa explains baffling move to walk Trea Turner on 1-2 count

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Tony La Russa had a bizarre explanation for a bizarre decision.

During the White Sox’s 11-9 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday, Trea Turner was batting with a runner on and had a 1-2 count. Inexplicably, La Russa called for Turner to be intentionally walked – again – with two strikes.

Max Muncy proceeded to hit a three-run home run off Bennett Sousa to put the Dodgers ahead 10-5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Jh7g_0g6A9Dlp00
Tony La Russa was baffled that he was being questioned for calling for Trea Turner to be intentionally walked with a 1-2 count.
Getty Images

After the home run, Muncy appeared to look in La Russa’s direction and yell, “You f–king walk him with two strikes. F–k you, bitch!”

Asked about his thought process on Turner’s intentional walk, La Russa struggled to comprehend how he was being second-guessed.

The guy screaming "He has two strikes, Tony!" after Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner on a 1-2 count to pitch to Max Muncy who proceeded to hit a three-run homer is peak chef's kiss. (via @NBCSWhiteSox ) pic.twitter.com/C9yaR0ZdBU

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Let me ask you something: Is there a question about whether that was a good move or not?” La Russa asked. “Do you know what he hits against left-handed pitchers with two strikes? Is that really a question? Turner with a strike left against a left-hander is something you can avoid if you can. We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him, and that’s a better matchup.

“If someone disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game. Welcome to it.”

Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner with two strikes to face Max Muncy

Max answered that with a 3-run home run

"You fucking walk him with two strikes. Fuck you, bitch!" pic.twitter.com/7b5rDyyDrB

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tony La Russa defends his decision to walk Trae Turner on a 1-2 count pic.twitter.com/hyhUQgTtXa

— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For an idea of how rare it is for a hitter to be intentionally walked when he’s behind in the count with two strikes, veteran baseball scribe Joe Sheehan tweeted , “We only have by count data back to 1988, but this appears to be the first-ever intentional walk issued on a 1-2 count.”

The loss dropped the White Sox to 26-29 this season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Tony La Russa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy