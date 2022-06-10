ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Five Marines confirmed dead in V-22 Osprey aviation mishap

By Sal Icaza
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vlhrv_0g6A9A7e00

Understandably, the names of the five Marines deceased have not been released, as per policy, until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed. It’s unclear what lead to the aviation mishap; an investigation is underway.

While the V-22 Osprey Program is based at the Naval Air Systems Command headquarters, Patuxent River, Maryland, the V-22 carrying the five Marines, was based in Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, California. The aircraft was part of the 3 rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). The mishap was first reported yesterday afternoon at 12:25 P.M. PST; it occurred about 150 miles east of San Diego.

Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3 rd MAW issued the following statement, “We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

The Osprey, a unique tiltrotor aircraft that it can take off and land like helicopter, but can fly like an airplane, declared its Operation Capability Designation in June 2007. Stay tuned as this is story is developing.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 8

Firefighters work to knock down brush fire in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Oceanside firefighters are working a brush fire that broke out Sunday northwest of 800 Wala Dr. Smoke may be visible, but there is no immediate fire threat, authorities say. Residents in the 300 block of Rimhurst Court, all of Wala Drive and the 300...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

75-Acre Brush Fire Contained in Oceanside; No Homes Damaged

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of a brush fire Sunday that grew up to 75 acres in Oceanside and prompted evacuations in the area. The "Wala Fire" was reported at around 1 p.m. at the 800 block of W. Airport Road, just south of Camp Pendleton. Due to westerly winds and the local topography, the fire quickly erupted to 75 acres, said David Parsons, Oceanside Fire Department's Division Chief.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kolomkobir.com

67.6 pounds of white bass shredded in Catalina

Anchor totals 6/5 – 6/11: 3,530 fishermen on 159 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego last week caught 25 barracuda, 1,873 bluefin tuna (up to 180 lbs), 2 bonito, 1,330 calico bass, and 3 halibut , 11 lingkuds, 1208 rockfish, 145 bass, 1 squirrel, 91 scalpel, 108 shepherd, 1 bushfish, 94 whitefish, 2 white sea bass, and 43 yellowfish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Oceanside, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Osprey#Accident#The V 22 Osprey Program
NBC San Diego

Cal Fire Halts Spread of 65-Acre Brush Fire East of Otay Mountain

A brush fire that broke out in far east San Diego County on Sunday night was 25% contained and no longer spreading Monday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. The brush fire that started in a remote area south of Barrett Junction, near Dulzura, started around 6:45 p.m. and charred an estimated 65 acres before midnight Sunday, Cal Fire said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX26

Aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps Osprey aircraft carrying five Marines crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about any injuries or fatalities, the military said. [UPDATE] 5 Marines die after aircraft crashes in...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Southern California Pro Championships Results & Scorecard

The 2022 Southern California Pro Championships Olympia qualifier took place on Saturday June 11, 2022 in San Diego, California, featuring Pro Wellness division. Only 5 Wellness athletes competed to win and qualify for the 2022 Mr. Olympia contest. The winner of the show was Kelly Purcell of San Diego, CA. Angela White came in second, followed by Kayla Rossi in third.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

A Beachfront Renaissance in North County

After more than a decade of repair and rebuilding, Oceanside officials say their beachfront renaissance is finally shifting into high gear. And the city’s travel-based economy shows it – growing by nearly 70% in the past year even amid the pandemic. Check out downtown these days and it’s...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

San Diego implements new water use restrictions for residents

San Diego, CA–Effective Friday, the City of San Diego is implementing more stringent water restrictions for all water customers following a statewide order from Governor Gavin Newsom. At the governor’s direction, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted an emergency water conservation regulation calling on local water agencies to...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy