Five Marines confirmed dead in V-22 Osprey aviation mishap

Understandably, the names of the five Marines deceased have not been released, as per policy, until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed. It’s unclear what lead to the aviation mishap; an investigation is underway.

While the V-22 Osprey Program is based at the Naval Air Systems Command headquarters, Patuxent River, Maryland, the V-22 carrying the five Marines, was based in Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, California. The aircraft was part of the 3 rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). The mishap was first reported yesterday afternoon at 12:25 P.M. PST; it occurred about 150 miles east of San Diego.

Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3 rd MAW issued the following statement, “We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

The Osprey, a unique tiltrotor aircraft that it can take off and land like helicopter, but can fly like an airplane, declared its Operation Capability Designation in June 2007. Stay tuned as this is story is developing.