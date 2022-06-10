ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

ZooMontana receives backlash for Pride event

By Hailey Monaco
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMEJ3_0g6A99KA00

June is Pride Month and with festivities kicking off soon, ZooMontana in Billings is receiving backlash for a Pride event being held there.

Some Billings community members are vowing never to visit the zoo again, but the zoo and 406 Pride, an LGBTQ+ resource center, say that’s not about to stop them.

Later this month, the zoo will hold a “Drag Queen Story Hour” on June 22. It's an event held across the United States where a drag queen reads a story to kids.

It's an event most Montanans have never experienced and one some say they will “never” attend.

"Why are we putting such a contentious issue right in the heart of that area?" the founder of Family Rights Alliance, Billings-based Jenna McKinney, said Thursday in a video call with MTN News.

McKinney and others are demanding the zoo reconsider holding the event.

"This is not appropriate. We really don’t appreciate this in our community and especially at this venue," McKinney said.

But ZooMontana is standing by its decision.

“While personal threats and threats of no longer supporting the zoo are concerning, we will not let unwarranted fear and hate deter our decision to move forward with this harmless and fun reading event that is held throughout the country. At the end of the day, if your personal agenda does not fit this event, we simply ask that you do not come to the zoo that day,” ZooMontana Director Jeff Ewelt wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Walt Donges, the president at 406 Pride, is proud of the zoo's support.

“There are few times in my life that I can say I'm actually impressed, but I am impressed. I am pleased that it’s not just me standing up, it’s the zoo standing up for what’s right,” Donges said Friday,

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, has posted on social media that the zoo shouldn't hold the event. A prominent Montana Democrat, Penny Ronning, who running for the eastern Montana congressional district, said she supports the zoo.

Donges says this is not an issue about what's appropriate for kids.

"This is not for all kids, perhaps. But those in our community that are at risk, we need them to be able to feel at one with their gender identity. And this is all that is, gender identity," he said. "We have a number of supporters in this endeavor, B-Town Vapes has been great for us... when we make those connections, we grow together."

Donges says 406 Pride is used to this kind of reaction.

“In this conservative community, people think that their way of thinking is the right way all the time and there’s not a lot of room for people that think differently or progressively. Yeah, we know what we’re up against. We’re up against a bully,” Donges said.

But McKinney and others say they’re far from a bully.

They see this as a moral issue and think the event crosses a line.

"To put something like this in the heart of a place for small children is just wrong," McKinney said.

Comments / 20

Bear20
3d ago

This is so inappropriate.. for the Zoo .. this isnt appropriate for children .. I as a parent will not come to this zoo ever again .. Your director Jeff Ewalt needs to resign. Billings wants a zoo to view nature's animals.. not some guy in Drag .. SO NOT COOL .. BYE ZOO

Reply(1)
6
Sue C. Punch-Rodrigues
3d ago

This is not about fear or hate. Far from that. But the zoo will pay dearly for this decision. I pray they will see it he error of their ways in this matter. It’s sad for the animals that will suffer when it has to close their doors

Reply
6
Lacy McDougall
3d ago

I won't go because it doesn't fit my lifestyle. I bet there is people who will because it does fit their lifestyle. it's just like the Renaissance fair. It doesn't fit some people's lifestyle so they didn't go. Not threaten to defeund them. This hatred is what's killing America. Just don't go that day. It's a lifestyle that exists whether you like it or not. I bet most of them are nicer/kinder more loving people than most. Spread Love not Hate!

Reply(3)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings holds foodtruckpalooza all summer

The era of food trucks has hit Billings and shows no signs of stopping. One event showcases different food trucks in the area: Foodtruckpalooza. The food truck event happens every Saturday in the summer from 11 am to 3 pm at Cabela’s. Sherie Brooks of Gold and Black Event...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoomontana#Backlash#Pride Month#Montanans#Family Rights Alliance
mybighornbasin.com

Former Cody Drive-in Theater Burns Down

The Amusement Park Drive-In Theater, originally located in Cody, burned down in an electrical fire Monday. As one of the last remaining drive-in theaters of its kind in the U.S., it is unclear whether the structure will be rebuilt. The wood-framed screen, built in the 1930s, moved from Cody, Wyoming...
CODY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
yourbigsky.com

Flood watches for several Montana counties

Snowmelts and excessive rainfall over the weekend have prompted several flood watches and warnings for several counties in Montana. The National Weather Service issued flood watches Sunday for areas of Yellowstone County, Park County, and Sweetgrass County. Areas of Carbon County have had reports of water washing over areas of...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Montana rafting guide urges life jackets while on the river

A day after authorities recovered the body of a woman who went missing on the Stillwater River after a rafting trip , it’s business as usual in Absarokee on Thursday for local rafting companies. Although they emphasize having the right gear makes all the difference in the world.
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy