Dodgers News: Veteran Pitcher Has Boxes to Check Before MLB Return

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

Andrew Heaney will make a few more rehab starts before returning to the Dodgers.

After a couple of weeks of ominous injury updates in regards to the starting rotation, the worm has turned for the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw is set to return from his hip and back injury this Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Journeyman lefty Andrew Heaney has been throwing in Triple-A and is nearing a return to the big league club as well.

Heaney tossed a bullpen session this week in preparation for his Thursday start for the OKC Dodgers and from what it sounds like, he'll need to log a couple more starts in the minors before he rejoins the Dodgers.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts outlined the Heaney-plan prior to LA's game on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox.

“Andrew, I think he threw a ‘pen [Tuesday] in OKC. His next turn, I think is Thursday or Friday. It’s going to be four innings; four and 60 (pitches). After that, he’ll do another one at five innings, and we’ll see where we’re at after that third one.”

Based on Roberts' comments, Heaney won't be back with the Dodgers this week or next so he can make those rehab starts.

But boy, the Dodgers could use a fresh arm.

The bullpen has piled up innings as of late and the quality just hasn't been there. In the month of June, the Dodgers bullpen has been inconsistent at best. Before the Chicago series started, the bullpen had a ERA well north of 4.00.

Tyler Anderson and Mitch White have performed well as starters, but it's a long season and getting Heaney back will absolutely help push the Dodgers through the dog days of summer.

Inside The Dodgers

