ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Race, ethnicity a factor in analyzing police stops, Washington Supreme Court rules

By Zach Price, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Thryg_0g6A931o00

SEATTLE — A person’s race and ethnicity must be taken into account when deciding whether they were free to leave an encounter with police, the Washington Supreme Court said Thursday in its latest decision seeking to counteract bias in the justice system.

The unanimous ruling concerned Palla Sum, a man identified in court records as Asian Pacific Islander. When a Pierce County sheriff's deputy found him sleeping in his car in Tacoma in 2019, Sum gave a false name and birth date, drove off as the deputy was checking for warrants, and crashed in someone's front yard.

Whether Sum was free to leave when he did was a key point in his case.

At his trial, he sought to suppress evidence of his false statements, saying they were made only after the officer detained him by implying that he was under investigation for car theft. In reality, the car was not stolen, and the officer had no reason to detain him until after he sped off, the justices said, meaning the initial detention was unlawful and a lower court judge should not have allowed evidence of the false statements at trial.

While the court might have reached the same conclusion in the case of a white defendant, it used the case to emphasize that people of color have different experiences with law enforcement, as borne out by data showing that police have long disproportionately arrested and used force against Black people and other minorities.

Because of those experiences, they might have different perspectives regarding whether they are free to leave an encounter with officers. This makes minority status one factor in determining whether a person has been “seized” by law enforcement, the court said.

“Today, we formally recognize what has always been true: in interactions with law enforcement, race and ethnicity matter,” Justice Mary Yu wrote. “Therefore, courts must consider the race and ethnicity of the allegedly seized person as part of the totality of the circumstances when deciding whether there was a seizure.”

Some other courts have recognized that race and ethnicity are among the factors that can determine whether a police interaction rises to the level of a seizure. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, has held that race is “not irrelevant” in such determinations, and the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that “race is an appropriate circumstance to consider.”

The decision Thursday did not affect Sum's convictions for attempting to flee police and unlawful possession of a firearm, which he did not challenge. While the state’s attorneys agreed that race and ethnicity can be considered in determining whether someone is free to leave a police encounter, they said race wasn’t relevant in Sum’s case and that an officer asking for his identification did not amount to a detention.

The ruling was the latest in a series of actions by Washington's justices to counteract implicit and sometimes explicit bias in the justice system. The court previously singled out racially biased prosecutorial misconduct for heightened scrutiny on appeal, struck down the death penalty in the state because it had been applied in an arbitrary and racially disproportionate manner, and adopted a first-in-the-nation rule aimed at improving the racial diversity of juries.

That rule forbids prospective jurors from being dismissed without cause if “an objective observer" — one aware of the effects of institutional or implicit bias, in addition to purposeful racism — "could view race or ethnicity as a factor” in the dismissal.

The state Supreme Court adopted similar language in its decision Thursday, saying that whether someone's interaction with law enforcement escalates from a conversation to a “seizure” is based on what a similar objective observer would think.

Civil rights and public defense organizations praised the ruling. The King County Department of Public Defense, American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Korematsu Center for Law and Equality at Seattle University School of Law filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the justices to side with Sum.

Ruling for Sum recognizes that people of color have long faced excessive policing in the U.S. and sometimes find it necessary to over-comply with law enforcement as a survival strategy — and not feel free to leave in a situation where a white person might, the groups argued.

“We are pleased that the court has recognized the lived experiences of our clients and the significant harms they face due to racialized policing," Anita Khandelwal, director of the King County Department of Public Defense, said in an emailed statement. “It’s not often that our clients have their truths lifted up in this way.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Race, ethnicity a factor in analyzing police stops, Washington Supreme Court rules

Comments / 2

Comments freedom
3d ago

One third of our population has a criminal record so that debunks this logic. If you got rid of gangs it would eliminate a huge amount of the future prison population. Gangsters no matter ethnicity are the largest problem in American and in the prison system.

Reply
3
Related
KUOW

Could Washington state ban assault-style weapons?

There were a number of changes to Washington state law following the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting a decade ago. Now, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson hopes there could be local momentum for further changes. The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas — like Sandy Hook — could be a...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sen. Murray calls for gun reform on federal level

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray is calling for federal gun reform. She spoke at a press conference Friday and was joined by several others in Seattle, including a high school sophomore. “Every single hour, every single day. That is how often students and staff think about gun violence when they walk...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
City
Tacoma, WA
State
Illinois State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
KUOW

State senator says she's ‘had enough' of gun safety obstruction

In the wake of several horrific mass shootings in the United States, advocates and elected leaders in Washington state are calling for new state laws around gun safety. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm spoke to state Sen. Patty Kuderer, a Democrat from Bellevue, about what gun safety laws Washington already has, and what might come next.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

WA Supreme Court halts evictions on Nooksack Tribal land

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Supreme Court has temporarily halted a handful of evictions that were set to take place on Nooksack Tribal land. On Tuesday, June 7th, a panel of justices granted an injunction requiring the Nooksack Indian Tribe to put the evictions on hold while the high court determines whether to take up the case.
NOOKSACK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Police#State Supreme Court#Black People#Racism#Asian
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Group sues over Inslee mandates for Washington counties with few COVID cases

(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
elkhornmediagroup.com

Biden’s Hanford reversal pleases Inslee

OLYMPIA – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has responded to the White House’s amended funding proposal for cleaning up radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear site. The Biden administration has reversed course on a proposed $172 million funding cut and now proposes increased spending on the cleanup site by more than $18 million in the next fiscal year.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Washington State Patrol Conducts Statewide Secure Your Load For Safer Roads

Starting June 10, the Washington State Patrol is conducting a statewide campaign to make Washington highways safer and cleaner. For three consecutive weekends state troopers will be looking for unsecured loads, and lit debris, primarily cigarettes. Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Sergeant Darren Wright says litter and unsecured loads...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Redoubling Detection Efforts for Deadly Neurological Disease Found in Deer, Elk

Washington wildlife managers are increasing how often they will be testing for a deadly neurological disease found in deer and elk. Starting on July 1, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be accepting and testing for chronic wasting disease from deer and elk throughout Northeast Washington (Region 1). At the same time, WDFW has also started collecting and testing samples from road-killed animals that are being salvaged under the state's road kill salvage law.
nbcrightnow.com

Adult abuse cases increase in Washington; signs to look out for

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Adult Protective Services (APS) received more than 66,600 reports of vulnerable adult abuse, abandonment and neglect in 2021, continuing an upward trend. But in Washington, June is Adult Abuse Awareness Month, and state officials are planning education campaigns. APS is a division of the state’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Non-profit suit against Inslee over ongoing ‘state of emergency’ denied injunction

The Silent Majority Foundation, a non-profit group based out of Pasco, Wash., has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee, alleging that the governor overexerted his powers with two mandates that went into effect to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The group also filed an injunction request to halt all mandates involving wearing masks indoors in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and jails.
PASCO, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy