ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Ryan Zinke wins GOP nod in race for new Montana House seat

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfpLm_0g6A8w5N00
Election 2022 Montana House Montana U.S. House candidate and former Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke waves to passing motorists outside the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell, Mont., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Casey Kreider/The Daily Inter Lake via AP) (Casey Kreider)

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke won an unexpectedly tight race Thursday to become the Republican nominee in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, a victory that comes after days of hand-counting ballots in one county.

Zinke defeated former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski by just over 1,600 votes out of 84,500 cast in the race, or 1.9 percentage points, according to preliminary numbers. Unofficial results had Zinke with 35,241 votes to 33,633 for Olszewski.

Zinke won “despite facing more than a million dollars of negative advertising against him” by three Republicans, two Democratic candidates and a Democratic Super-PAC, his campaign said in a statement.

In a statement, Zinke thanked former President Donald Trump and others for their endorsements, as well as western Montana residents for their “confidence that America can be fixed and for ignoring” the political attacks.

Olszewski called Zinke to concede the race.

“We started as a big underdog and ran a race based on the conservative principles of our Republican Party,” Olszewski said in a statement, thanking those who voted for him.

Zinke was one of five Republicans on the primary ballot for the open seat, which Montana gained this year thanks to its growing population.

Zinke served as Interior Department secretary under Trump, and his rivals have been drawing attention to a troubled tenure that was marked by multiple ethics investigations. One investigation determined Zinke lied to an agency ethics official about his continued involvement in a commercial real estate deal in his hometown. Federal prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges.

Despite Trump’s endorsement, Zinke also faced a smear campaign over his military service from the extreme right wing of his party and questions about his residency following revelations that his wife declared a house in California as her primary residence, qualifying her for a tax break.

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, was considered a de facto incumbent since he twice won elections for the state’s other House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration.

Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and hardline conservative, tried to paint Zinke as a "liberal insider."

The political dynamics reflect the GOP’s sharp right turn that meant Zinke’s status as a former Cabinet member wasn’t enough for some in his party. They said he was too soft on guns and didn’t do enough to build Trump’s envisioned wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. His wife’s residence declaration boosted long-standing suspicions that Zinke spends most of his time outside Montana.

Zinke doesn’t deny that his wife is a California resident, and he acknowledges holding fundraisers there. He raised a total of $2.5 million through the end of March, almost as much as all other candidates from both parties combined, about 80% from out-of-state donors.

The outcome in the close race was delayed after Lincoln County realized a vendor had printed ballots on the wrong sized paper, meaning they could not be run through a machine tabulator and had to be counted by hand. The hand count began Tuesday and wrapped up late Thursday afternoon.

In November, Zinke will face Olympic rower and attorney Monica Tranel, who won the Democratic primary for the U.S. House seat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under a bill signed into law Monday by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he's ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zinke
Person
Donald Trump
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community

A tundra wildfire continued to creep closer to an Alaska Native community in southwest Alaska, but mandatory evacuations have not been ordered, fire officials said Sunday. The East Fork fire was within 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) of St. Mary’s, a statement from Alaska Wildland Fire Information said. Even though...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Western Montana#Republicans#Interior Department#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Montana House#U S House#Democratic#Our Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona woman, dog rescued 18 hours after falling into a canal

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
YUMA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Beachgoers save man from ocean off Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Beachgoers are being credited with saving a man who was swept out to sea off Cape Cod Saturday afternoon. The rescue happened at Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department said they were called to the beach at 3:16 p.m. for a possible shark...
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy