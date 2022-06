A series of “unprecedented” rain storms have created chaos inside Yellowstone National Park, which closed its gates to visitors on Monday.The severe weather caused mudslides, with multiple roads being rendered impassible, and a bridge getting destroyed."Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and others issues," park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.Guests already inside the park have been evacuated.Communities outside of Yellowstone like Gardiner, Montana, have been isolated, as roads going in and out of town are rendered impassible. One family staying in...

GARDINER, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO