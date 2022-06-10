WATCH: Minnesota Twins sock back-to-back-to-back HRs off Gerrit Cole in first inning

The Minnesota Twins have never been able to get the New York Yankees ‘ monkey off their backs, going 39-110 against the Bronx Bombers since 2002. Although the players have certainly changed over the years, part of that frustration may have been carried to the plate at Target Field on Thursday night.

Taking on staff ace Gerrit Cole, the Twins got off to a red-hot start, even if they did start the bottom of the first inning already down one run. It didn’t matter.

Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa form Bomba Squad

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the unlikeliest trio to lead off a game with pop, the Twins got to Cole early on. Before Cole could even get one out, the Twins had already scored three runs. How you say? The rejuvenation of the Bomba Squad, for a moment anyway.

Luis Arraez hitting in the leadoff spot as MLB’s batting average leader, was the first to go yard, smacking the ball 396 feet to clear the fences, for just the second home run of his season, and only the eighth home run of his MLB career.

Then it was Byron Buxton to the plate and he outdid Arraez, sending the ball 422 feet into space for the second home run of the night.

And Carlos Correa wanted to join the party, so he sent a baseball 413 feet into oblivion, to give the Twins a 3-1 lead.

Boom

Boom No. 2

Boom No. 3

The last time the Twins hit three consecutive home runs came on September 17, 2021 , against the Toronto Blue Jays. It may not be as rare as a no-hitter or a perfect game, but it sure provided the fans with plenty of excitement to begin with. And for it to come against the Yankees is a cherry on top.

Cole became the first Yankees pitcher in history to ever allow three home runs to the first three batters he faced to start the game, as the Bally Sports television broadcast pointed out. He had given up just six home runs all year prior to the start of Thursday’s game.

