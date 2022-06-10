ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WATCH: Minnesota Twins sock back-to-back-to-back HRs off Gerrit Cole in first inning

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWjp0_0g6A7myC00

The Minnesota Twins have never been able to get the New York Yankees ‘ monkey off their backs, going 39-110 against the Bronx Bombers since 2002. Although the players have certainly changed over the years, part of that frustration may have been carried to the plate at Target Field on Thursday night.

Taking on staff ace Gerrit Cole, the Twins got off to a red-hot start, even if they did start the bottom of the first inning already down one run. It didn’t matter.

Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa form Bomba Squad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icWdA_0g6A7myC00
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the unlikeliest trio to lead off a game with pop, the Twins got to Cole early on. Before Cole could even get one out, the Twins had already scored three runs. How you say? The rejuvenation of the Bomba Squad, for a moment anyway.

Luis Arraez hitting in the leadoff spot as MLB’s batting average leader, was the first to go yard, smacking the ball 396 feet to clear the fences, for just the second home run of his season, and only the eighth home run of his MLB career.

Then it was Byron Buxton to the plate and he outdid Arraez, sending the ball 422 feet into space for the second home run of the night.

And Carlos Correa wanted to join the party, so he sent a baseball 413 feet into oblivion, to give the Twins a 3-1 lead.

Boom

Boom No. 2

Boom No. 3

The last time the Twins hit three consecutive home runs came on September 17, 2021 , against the Toronto Blue Jays. It may not be as rare as a no-hitter or a perfect game, but it sure provided the fans with plenty of excitement to begin with. And for it to come against the Yankees is a cherry on top.

Cole became the first Yankees pitcher in history to ever allow three home runs to the first three batters he faced to start the game, as the Bally Sports television broadcast pointed out. He had given up just six home runs all year prior to the start of Thursday’s game.

Related: MLB power rankings 2022: New York Yankees reclaim No. 1 spot, Mets battle

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa sitting Saturday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Correa is being replaced at shortstop by NIck Gordon versus Rays starter Shane Baz. In 168 plate appearances this season, Correa has a .296 batting average with an .824 OPS,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Yardbarker

Buxton's hot streak continues, Twins use six-run fifth to take opener over Rays

Byron Buxton smashed two home runs as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night. Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins, hitting a solo home run into the upper deck to put Minnesota on the board in the first inning. After Issac Paredes tied the game with a home run in the second, Buxton responded in the fifth, sending his second bomb of the night into the Twins' bullpen to put Minnesota back on top in the fifth inning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Mlb#Los Angeles Angels#Baseball#Sports#The New York Yankees#The Bronx Bombers#The Bomba Squad#Bally Sports North
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 73 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .200 batting average with a...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Buxton
Yardbarker

Kiermaier drives in a pair, Rays shut out Twins in series finale

Jeffrey Springs tossed 5.1 shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins couldn't get anything going offensively in a 6-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon. After scoring 15 runs in the first two games of the series, the Twins couldn't figure out Springs. The left-hander cruised through his outing, limiting Minnesota to two hits and a pair of walks.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 6/12/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to salvage the three-game series as they finish up with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Rays-Twins prediction and pick. The Twins defeated the Rays 6-5 on Saturday. First, the Twins were trailing 3-0...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy