The Public Market at CRW in Kennewick opens!

By Rylee Fitzgerald
 3 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Public Market at the Columbia River Warehouse opened Thursday morning, and over 70 vendors have moved in according to a Facebook post by the business.

This market is open year round, Thursday through Sunday, and their social media listed these as their hours:

  • Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday/Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The growing cities keep on growing, it seems.

“I’m just excited to be part of something that’s growing, something that’s new for the Tri Cities and hope everybody comes down and checks us out and everybody else in the market,” said Alfred John Contreras, co-owner of Butter & Chocolate’s Cookies ‘N Sweets.

They are one of the many vendors who moved in recently, along with Kylee Swircenski with Positive Vibe , a new crystal, jewelry and tarot and oracle reading business.

“I love it. It’s nice to see the public. You know, the Tri-Cities needs this. Some place to go and there’s something for everybody,” said Swircenski.

The local small businesses moved in over the last couple days, getting ready for the grand opening of the indoor market.

Leasing vendors get access to an empty booth, and they get to decorate it however they want to. Some added carpet, paint, drywall, signs and more.

“It all came together and everybody’s space looks so beautiful,” said Swircenski.

For many of these vendors, it’s the first time they’ve ever had a physical location.

“We’ve been in business two years, but we did delivery before. So, now this is our physical location. We’re ready to serve the community, here in Tri Cities, and all of Kennewick,” said Contreras.

“I have a home. I don’t have to pack up everything for pop up shops so I can just bring my key and that’s it,” said Lucia Villa with Tinman Signs , a metal sign shop.

Business seemed to be booming on the first day of the market, and with the grand opening continuing into the weekend, they are sure to see more people.

“It’s just so nice to have found this place and it’s nice because the public gets to come through; seeing other businesses and now they get to see ours,” said Swircenski.

“We’ve been really wanting this from the beginning. So now that we’re here and we’re doing it, we’re just like, ecstatic about it,” said Contreras.

And Lucia Villa said there’s still more to come to the market.

“They’re going to have live music, and eventually they’ll have Ice Harbor Brew upstairs. So, they’re gonna have a brewery and the restaurant. We will have it all under one roof.”

These vendors officially have a place to call home, year round.

The Public Market at CRW is located at 10 E. Bruneau Avenue in downtown Kennewick in the old Welches factory.

READ: ‘Super exciting:’ Kennewick’s first indoor marketplace set to open in early 2022

Kennewick, WA
