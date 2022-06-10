ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation set after 6 hurt in Hawaii helicopter crash

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyQxz_0g6A7RNp00
Hawaii Helicopter Crash In this photo provided by the Hawaii County Fire Department is the scene where a helicopter crashed in a Big Island lava field in Hawaii on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Six people on board have been safely evacuated from the site, but two are in serious condition, officials said. Cyrus Johnasen, a public information office for Hawaii County, said it was a tour helicopter with a pilot and five passengers. He said the pilot, a man in his 50s, had been trapped but was later extracted and was in serious but stable condition. (Hawaii County Fire Department via AP) (Uncredited)

HONOLULU — (AP) — A federal aviation accident investigator will be sent to Hawaii to investigate after a tour helicopter crashed on a remote Big Island lava field of jagged rocks, injuring all six people on board and forcing rescuers to fly in to extricate some of them from the wreckage, officials said Thursday.

Photos taken by rescuers showed the crunched Bell 407 helicopter lying on its side in the barren lava field with its nose partially detached and some of its blades bent at odd angles.

It had departed from Kona International Airport about 5 p.m. Wednesday on a sightseeing tour and crashed about 30 minutes later near the southernmost tip of the island, National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said in an email.

The rough lava field is more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the nearest road, so rescuers had to be taken there by two helicopters, Hawaii County Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Okinaka said.

Firefighters extricated three people — an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man — who managed to walk to waiting medics, the fire department said. A 48-year-old man also walked from the crash site.

The most seriously injured person was a 19-year-old woman who was flown to a hospital, the fire department said. A seriously injured 54-year-old man, along with the four others, were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The helicopter passengers and pilot were not identified.

Hawaii has a thriving helicopter tour sector because of the flights that are extremely popular among tourists who want to see the islands’ stunning scenery from the aircraft that fly above rugged terrain that’s hard to reach otherwise.

A 2019 helicopter tour crash on the island of Kauai killed all seven people on board and the NTSB in its investigative report accused regulators of lax oversight of the helicopter tours.

That crash was blamed on the pilot’s decision to keep flying despite worsening weather. Witnesses and other pilots reported fog, rain and low visibility around the time of the crash, and some pilots had turned around.

In the Big Island crash, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said he was awaiting updates on the conditions of the injured, and other information and information on what might have caused the crash.

The weather in the area about the time firefighters were called included winds of about 16 mph (26 kph), gusts of about 23 mph (37 kph) and some scattered or broken clouds, said Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Standard, afternoon weather on the Big Island,” he said.

Paradise Helicopters owner Calvin Dorn said in a statement that there were five passengers and one pilot on the tour. The company is cooperating with authorities, the statement said.

According to an NTSB database, the company was involved in at least two previous accidents during sightseeing tours.

While returning from a sightseeing tour in 2005, a helicopter developed a “sudden vibration in the tail rotor pedals” followed by a loud crack or snap and then a loud banging noise, the NTSB said. It hit low trees and shrubs when the pilot landed in a clearing in a forest near the Big Island town of Pahoa. The pilot and four passengers were uninjured.

And as a Paradise helicopter pilot prepared to take off in 2009 for a sightseeing tour of Oahu for four passengers, the helicopter's left landing gear collapsed, NTSB records said. The helicopter tilted to the left and was damaged, but no one aboard was injured.

In Wednesday's crash, even though all of those on board were hurt, the crash could have been much worse, Okinaka said.

“They’re very, very lucky looking at how significant the damage to the aircraft was,” Okinaka said.

The NTSB investigator is not traveling to the crash site at this time but will go to Hawaii to examine the wreckage after it is recovered, Gabris said.

___

Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Hawaii tour helicopter crash injures 6, 2 seriously

June 9 (UPI) -- A pilot and five passengers survived a tour helicopter crash on a remote Hawaii Island lava field on Wednesday evening, but two were seriously injured. The cause of the helicopter accident remained under investigation on Thursday as Hawaii County Fire Department needed its own helicopters to travel to the crash site in Ocean View, Hawaii, since it was inaccessible by vehicles.
OCEAN VIEW, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii#Helicopters#Ntsb#Big Island#Alaska#Traffic Accident
KHON2

Big Island officials report helicopter crash with six passengers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaii County officials, a tourism helicopter reportedly crashed in a lava field near South Point on Wednesday. Officials claimed a 50-year-old male pilot and an 18-year-old female are in serious condition out of the six passengers that were on board. Four passengers were reported to be ambulatory. Initial reports said […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

$1.6K in merchandise theft stopped by Big Island police

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five individuals were arrested for theft and trespassing on Wednesday in an anti-theft operation targeting people shoplifting from a Hilo department store. According to Big Island police, as they worked in partnership with the store management, they performed an undercover operation after multiple reports of shoplifting. In one day, police had stopped […]
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HOPE Services Express Frustration Over Recent Deaths, Attacks on Houseless Residents

The apparent murders of two Kona men experiencing homelessness as well as the assaults of two houseless individuals in Hilo has community outreach leaders sad and frustrated. Chito Asuncion is accused of fatally stabbing 48-year-old Boyd Maygra and 63-year-old Brian Macaulay, both of Kailua-Kona. The 24-year-old is also accused of assaulting a 59-year-old man and a 70-year-old Hilo woman in Hilo.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Architects restore Japanese garden in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to help strengthen Japan-United States relations at the grassroots level, four landscape architects from Japan worked on the restoration of the Japanese garden at Lili’uokalani Park in Hilo. The project was originally scheduled to happen in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Friday, June 3, 2022 […]
HILO, HI
KHON2

Officers arrest suspects after finding victim bound, gagged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police said they arrested 35-year-old Joshua Ikaika Vierra of Volcano and a 17-year-old male juvenile for a kidnapping incident that occurred on Wednesday. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the kidnapping happened just after midnight in Volcano when the two suspects conspired to assault the juvenile’s 44-year-old biological father — a […]
VOLCANO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: June 3, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of June 3, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

UH Hilo to Stream Free ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i Musical Featuring 40 Students

Melodic harmonies performed in the Hawaiian language (ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi) will fill the virtual premiere of a University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo keiki-friendly musical about a poetic mouse. Starting today, Friday, June 10, the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center (PAC) invites the public to stream, Wordsworth, a...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island Students, Schools Win HMSA Awards, Scholarships

Two schools and two students from the Big Island were recently honored by the Hawai‘i Medical Service Association. For the first time in three years, HMSA recently hosted an in-person event to celebrate the winners of its 17th annual Kaimana Awards and Scholarship Program. HMSA, in partnership with the Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association, honored a total of nine high schools and 15 college-bound students were recognized for their achievements and excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship.
HILO, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy