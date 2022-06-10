ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Veteran appeals judge Mark Pietrykowski withdraws from November ballot

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ym7MD_0g6A6d3s00

After more than 20 years on the bench, Ohio 6th District Appeals judge Mark Pietrykowski has withdrawn from the November ballot and will not be seeking reelection.

This week, Judge Pietrykowski, 67, submitted a brief letter to the Lucas County Board of Elections, notifying officials of the withdrawal.

“Some personal and family matters weren’t matured or hadn’t really played themselves out until after the filing deadline for the petition,” the appeals judge told The Blade of why he opted to push through a primary election to ultimately withdraw.

“As those matters became a factor that impacted whether I’d want to serve a full six-year term, I decided it would be better to make the decision now and retire at the end of my term.”

Lucas County is the most populous county in the appellate district, which also includes Erie, Fulton, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties. Seated in Toledo, the appeals court hears cases arising from common pleas courts, municipal courts, and others.

Judge Pietrykowski was first elected to the 6th District Court of Appeals in 1998. Prior to that, he served on Toledo’s city council, as vice mayor, and on the Lucas County board of commissioners.

His vacancy has left area Democrats in need of a nomination, as for the first time, Ohio’s appellate court candidates will run in a partisan general election come November. Gov. Mike DeWine ratified the change in July, 2021, which also applies to state Supreme Court candidates.

According to Michael Ashford, chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party, interested candidates have already reached out to the office looking to throw their hats in the ring. He’s directed them to the Ohio Democratic Party, which he said is currently coordinating the nomination search between the eight impacted counties.

“The Republicans are putting in a lot of effort, but we’re going to put in just as much effort to retain that seat,” Mr. Ashford said.

According to Ohio law, in the event a partisan candidate withdraws following a primary election, a district committee, made up of party representatives from each county in the appellate district, is tasked with selecting and certifying a nomination at least 86 days before a general election.

In this case, that deadline falls in mid-August.

Thus far, civil litigator Bob Tucker , 37, of Toledo; commercial litigator Joe Galea , 38, of Monroeville; and Sandusky County Judge John Kolesar , 56, of Clyde, are amongst those seeking to secure the Democratic nomination.

“It’s not going to be an easy task to replace Judge Pietrykowski. He’s a great judge, but I’m confident that there’s going to be some great people applying. A qualified candidate will be stepping into the role,” Mr. Galea said. He is an associate at Murray & Murray as well as a Monroeville council member.

Judge Kolesar, who has been a trial judge for the past 13 years, said he's interested in overseeing the “serious cases” that come before an appellate judge.

“I think it’s important that whoever gets this position has some judicial experience, especially trial court, because basically appeals judges review what trial court judges do. It helps to have been in that position for awhile,” the judge said.

Whoever is selected will go head to head with Republican Charlie Sulek, of Sylvania Township, who entered the race in February.

While Judge Pietrykowski said it was not a factor in his decision to retire, Mr. Sulek is the only challenger to his seat since he was first elected.

“Running for judge is something I feel very passionate about. It’s a way to give back to our community and be a positive influence,” Mr. Sulek said.

Mr. Sulek, currently an assistant county prosecutor in Wood County, has experience in private practice and as a clerk for now-retired Ohio Supreme Court Judge Terrence O'Donnell.

“Judge Pietrykowski has had a long career in public service and on the bench. I certainly wish him all the best, but my plan is to continue working hard just to earn the support of voters throughout the 6th District and prove to them that I am the best person to succeed Judge Pietrykowski on the bench,” the judicial candidate said.

Judge Pietrykowski said that in between spending more time with his grandchildren and enjoying his retirement, he plans to stay involved in local public issues and to possibly serve as a visiting judge.

“I’ve enjoyed serving the public. I hope I’ve made a difference and helped our area. There are many people that have been helpful to me, so many I couldn’t name them all. We have a strong, supportive legal community in the area,” Judge Pietrykowski said. “I think it’s time for the next generation to get involved in the courts.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Jan. 6 hearings; Ohio’s upcoming primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reentered the spotlight this past week, with a hearing carried on primetime television, but will it change any minds? “We live in a deeply polarized society, polarized along partisan lines,” said Paul Beck, a political scientist with Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s cynically partisan zero-sum games over redistricting show reforms are needed

In January, as an Ohio Supreme Court majority rejected the first of a slew of what it found to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered General Assembly and congressional maps, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor made a prescient observation: Allowing partisans to continue to game Ohio’s redistricting process -- as voters essentially did via 2015 and 2018 amendments to the Ohio Constitution that left redistricting decisions in the hands of elected Republicans and Democrats -- likely doomed the reform efforts.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sylvania Township, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Huron, OH
Cleveland.com

Support Ohio political candidates who vow a full repeal of House Bill 6: Jane Olsen

BRUNSWICK, Maine -- With state legislative primary elections and a general election on the horizon, Ohioans should mobilize to invest in the future of Ohio. While the H20hio initiative to combat waterborne lead poisoning and algal blooms is a vital step to safeguard health and the state’s water resources and to preserve the beauty of Ohio, statewide environmental efforts need to include a fight against fossil fuels.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Centrist Democrats' last stand will be fought in Ohio

NILES, Ohio — Not all that long ago if you were a Republican in Trumbull County — in truth, there weren’t that many Republicans around here not that long ago — you likely cast your vote for Tim Ryan for Congress every time he was up for reelection for his congressional seat.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
13abc.com

Calls for change at local ‘March For Our Lives’ rallies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Protestors marched against gun violence across the country on Saturday, including here in Northern Ohio. There were marches in downtown Toledo, Sandusky and Sylvania. In Sylvania teachers, students and community members marched from a local hospital to the courthouse. “Sylvania schools has the same safety measures...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ohio Democratic Party#Veteran#County Judge#Appellate Court#District Appeals#Wood#Democrats
Lima News

Ohioans receive letters offering free identity theft protection

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A company that identifies itself as an Ohio contractor recently sent out letters to Ohioans who were victims of unemployment identity theft, offering a year of free identity theft protection services, paid for by the state. Ohio Job and Family Services spokeswoman Dasia Clemente said Thursday evening...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio House Republican Laura Lanese drops out of August election

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- State Rep. Laura Lanese, a former member of Ohio House Republican leadership, has unexpectedly decided to not run for re-election in the Aug. 2 state legislative primary. Lanese, of Grove City, informed the Franklin County Board of Elections and local Republicans on Wednesday of her decision, and...
Lima News

Ohio farmers face tough growing season

Ohio farmers have been faced with a trifecta of challenges this planting season — skyrocketing fuel prices, overseas turmoil in Ukraine and heavy spring rains — that are impacting their bottom line and could trickle down to consumers. Diesel fuel prices have nearly doubled from last year, the...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy