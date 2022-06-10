Veteran appeals judge Mark Pietrykowski withdraws from November ballot

After more than 20 years on the bench, Ohio 6th District Appeals judge Mark Pietrykowski has withdrawn from the November ballot and will not be seeking reelection.

This week, Judge Pietrykowski, 67, submitted a brief letter to the Lucas County Board of Elections, notifying officials of the withdrawal.

“Some personal and family matters weren’t matured or hadn’t really played themselves out until after the filing deadline for the petition,” the appeals judge told The Blade of why he opted to push through a primary election to ultimately withdraw.

“As those matters became a factor that impacted whether I’d want to serve a full six-year term, I decided it would be better to make the decision now and retire at the end of my term.”

Lucas County is the most populous county in the appellate district, which also includes Erie, Fulton, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties. Seated in Toledo, the appeals court hears cases arising from common pleas courts, municipal courts, and others.

Judge Pietrykowski was first elected to the 6th District Court of Appeals in 1998. Prior to that, he served on Toledo’s city council, as vice mayor, and on the Lucas County board of commissioners.

His vacancy has left area Democrats in need of a nomination, as for the first time, Ohio’s appellate court candidates will run in a partisan general election come November. Gov. Mike DeWine ratified the change in July, 2021, which also applies to state Supreme Court candidates.

According to Michael Ashford, chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party, interested candidates have already reached out to the office looking to throw their hats in the ring. He’s directed them to the Ohio Democratic Party, which he said is currently coordinating the nomination search between the eight impacted counties.

“The Republicans are putting in a lot of effort, but we’re going to put in just as much effort to retain that seat,” Mr. Ashford said.

According to Ohio law, in the event a partisan candidate withdraws following a primary election, a district committee, made up of party representatives from each county in the appellate district, is tasked with selecting and certifying a nomination at least 86 days before a general election.

In this case, that deadline falls in mid-August.

Thus far, civil litigator Bob Tucker , 37, of Toledo; commercial litigator Joe Galea , 38, of Monroeville; and Sandusky County Judge John Kolesar , 56, of Clyde, are amongst those seeking to secure the Democratic nomination.

“It’s not going to be an easy task to replace Judge Pietrykowski. He’s a great judge, but I’m confident that there’s going to be some great people applying. A qualified candidate will be stepping into the role,” Mr. Galea said. He is an associate at Murray & Murray as well as a Monroeville council member.

Judge Kolesar, who has been a trial judge for the past 13 years, said he's interested in overseeing the “serious cases” that come before an appellate judge.

“I think it’s important that whoever gets this position has some judicial experience, especially trial court, because basically appeals judges review what trial court judges do. It helps to have been in that position for awhile,” the judge said.

Whoever is selected will go head to head with Republican Charlie Sulek, of Sylvania Township, who entered the race in February.

While Judge Pietrykowski said it was not a factor in his decision to retire, Mr. Sulek is the only challenger to his seat since he was first elected.

“Running for judge is something I feel very passionate about. It’s a way to give back to our community and be a positive influence,” Mr. Sulek said.

Mr. Sulek, currently an assistant county prosecutor in Wood County, has experience in private practice and as a clerk for now-retired Ohio Supreme Court Judge Terrence O'Donnell.

“Judge Pietrykowski has had a long career in public service and on the bench. I certainly wish him all the best, but my plan is to continue working hard just to earn the support of voters throughout the 6th District and prove to them that I am the best person to succeed Judge Pietrykowski on the bench,” the judicial candidate said.

Judge Pietrykowski said that in between spending more time with his grandchildren and enjoying his retirement, he plans to stay involved in local public issues and to possibly serve as a visiting judge.

“I’ve enjoyed serving the public. I hope I’ve made a difference and helped our area. There are many people that have been helpful to me, so many I couldn’t name them all. We have a strong, supportive legal community in the area,” Judge Pietrykowski said. “I think it’s time for the next generation to get involved in the courts.”