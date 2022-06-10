ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders new stadium talks hit wall in DC, VA

By Alex Flum
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Hopes for a new Commanders stadium in the District of Columbia or Virginia are not totally dead, but are looking bleak in both.

Virginia lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they have no interest in financially supporting a new stadium through legislation, while a majority of DC councilmembers say “the debate is over,” and they will not support a new stadium at the RFK stadium site.

In a letter to Washington’s United States congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton , DC councilmember Charles Allen and a majority of the council said they do not support a football stadium on the RFK site, and would prefer that the federal government transfer control of the property to the District so they “can work together to address any number of the district’s needs.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has voiced support for a Commanders stadium in DC, responded to the letter when asked about it this afternoon, saying, “how arrogant can you be to suggest that a debate is over when I’m still talking?”

In Virginia, state senate majority leader Democrat Dick Saslaw, who has led the charge for a bill to bring the Commanders to the Commonwealth, told the Associated Press that he’s pulling the legislation due to continued controversies surrounding the team, including Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s comments on the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, referring to it as a “dust up” Wednesday morning.

Many controversies have swirled around the Commanders franchise since owner Daniel Snyder purchased the team in 1999. Most recently they’ve been investigated by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and the NFL and independent parties have looked into allegations of toxic workplace environments and financial improprieties by the team and Snyder.

In the Virginia senate, there has been bipartisan opposition to financially supporting a Commanders stadium in Virginia.

“The idea of giving a multibillionaire a bunch of taxpayer dollars to go fund football, as much as I love football,” Virginia state senator Bryce Reeves (Republican-district 17) said. “Dan Snyder can probably stand on his own two feet, he doesn’t need a bunch of government subsidies to make his program work. If he does, then maybe it’s not worth having.”

Reeves also noted that he does not think it’s important to finance an NFL stadium when the country is going through a difficult time financially and people in Virginia are being impacted by it.

In an official statement Thursday, the Commanders responded to the Commanders stadium bill being pulled in Virginia, saying they believe a new stadium in the Commonwealth presents a “remarkable economic development opportunity,” and they look forward to continuing the conversation. The Commanders declined to comment in response to the DC councilmembers’ letter Thursday.

Since 1996, Washington has played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan and others in Maryland have maintained that they hope to keep the team in the state.

“There’s no other potential place for them to go but to stay in Maryland,” Hogan said Thursday. “And we assume that they will.”

A new stadium in Maryland is still on the table, there have been talks that it could come later in the decade. A new stadium in Virginia is also still a possibility, but it would not be financially supported by Virginia, at last any time in the near future.

