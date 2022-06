WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cedars Retirement Community in McPherson said it came up with a natural way to mow the lawn. It’s doing more than just getting rid of weeds. “...So, I’m not real interested in spraying chemicals along the creek, so I got a hold of Mary and she brought her goats and that’s where they’re at today,” said Cedars Grounds Supervisor Kurt Wagner.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO