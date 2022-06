Three people were arrested at a residence overnight after an individual allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument. Jacksonville Police were called about a subject pointing a handgun at someone at a residence in the 600 block of Jordan Street at 11:57 last night. Upon arrival, police learned that a 15 year old male juvenile had pointed a handgun at a female complainant during a verbal altercation. The juvenile was cited for aggravated assault and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

