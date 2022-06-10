ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kit Carson County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado North central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over the north end of D.I.A grounds, but north of the Terminal and Concourses, or 20 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Denver and north central Adams Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Dundy; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Red Willow; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 351 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL DUNDY FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS RED WILLOW SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

