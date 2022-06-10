Riley Green To Drop TWO New Unreleased Songs Tomorrow, “Wild Woman” And “Miles On Main”

Best. Friday. Ever.

Riley Green just revealed that he’s dropping TWO new unreleased fan-favorite songs tomorrow: The previously announced “Miles On Main,” and the just-announced “Wild Woman.”

He played acoustic version of both tunes on different seasons of his Golden Saw Music Hall series, with Riley first debuting “Wild Woman” back in 2020. It was written by Riley along with his friends Brent Cobb and Erik Dylan.

Though I typically prefer the more simple, stripped down versions of songs before they get the full studio treatment, I really love the fiddle he threw on the new track, and I already know I’m gonna have both of these songs on repeat.

Riley actually posted a studio teaser of “Wild Woman” on his Instagram account a little while ago, confirming this one will be out everywhere tomorrow, too:

“Another one for y’all…out tomorrow.”

I’ve had a soft spot in my heart for both tunes since the first time I heard the acoustic versions, and I even included them on my list of eight unreleased Riley songs I wanted to be on his next album (which was prior to his 2021 7-song Behind the Bar EP), so needless to say, I might be more excited than anyone for these releases tomorrow.

Back in May, Riley released another new single, “Hell Of A Way To Go,” which makes me think this is likely all the beginning of a long-awaited sophomore record from the Alabama native (and we already know he’s been in the studio working on something).

He released his debut studio album, Different ‘Round Here, back in 2019, so I’d say we’re well past due for a new album any day now…

Here’s the full, acoustic version of “Wild Woman” from Golden Saw last year:

“Miles On Main”