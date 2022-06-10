ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Riley Green To Drop TWO New Unreleased Songs Tomorrow, “Wild Woman” And “Miles On Main”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbC79_0g6A5m2c00

Best. Friday. Ever.

Riley Green just revealed that he’s dropping TWO new unreleased fan-favorite songs tomorrow: The previously announced “Miles On Main,” and the just-announced “Wild Woman.”

He played acoustic version of both tunes on different seasons of his Golden Saw Music Hall series, with Riley first debuting “Wild Woman” back in 2020. It was written by Riley along with his friends Brent Cobb and Erik Dylan.

Though I typically prefer the more simple, stripped down versions of songs before they get the full studio treatment, I really love the fiddle he threw on the new track, and I already know I’m gonna have both of these songs on repeat.

Riley actually posted a studio teaser of “Wild Woman” on his Instagram account a little while ago, confirming this one will be out everywhere tomorrow, too:

“Another one for y’all…out tomorrow.”

I’ve had a soft spot in my heart for both tunes since the first time I heard the acoustic versions, and I even included them on my list of eight unreleased Riley songs I wanted to be on his next album (which was prior to his 2021 7-song Behind the Bar EP), so needless to say, I might be more excited than anyone for these releases tomorrow.

Back in May, Riley released another new single, “Hell Of A Way To Go,” which makes me think this is likely all the beginning of a long-awaited sophomore record from the Alabama native (and we already know he’s been in the studio working on something).

He released his debut studio album, Different ‘Round Here, back in 2019, so I’d say we’re well past due for a new album any day now…

Here’s the full, acoustic version of “Wild Woman” from Golden Saw last year:

“Miles On Main”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Releases Boot Stompin’ Cover Of R.L. Burnside’s “Fireman Ring The Bell,” From Upcoming Album ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

Hank Williams Jr. went all the way there with this new track, and I’m here for it. As he gears up to release his next album, Rich White Honky Blues, he’s already given us a taste of what’s to come with a few songs, including “Georgia Women,” “.44 Special Blues,” and “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says Heartbreaking Track “Carousel” Is A “Once In A Lifetime” Song, Compares It To Her Massive Hit “The House That Built Me”

Miranda Lambert’s penned one of the best songs of her career in “Carousel” on her new record, Palomino. A co-write with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, it finds two circus performers, Elaina and Harlan Giovanni, missing each other more often than they should, both frequently wondering “what if,” even though they know it was never meant to be.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Was Reportedly Not A Big Fan Of Garth Brooks: “He’s The Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Cobb
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert To Perform “Actin’ Up” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ This Evening

Miranda Lambert is headed back to late night TV. She’s slated to perform “Actin’ Up,” from her recent record Palomino, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. Written by Miranda along with co-producers Luke Dick and Jon Randall, it features some playful lyrics and the solid songwriting we’re used to from them. And all of that, coupled with Miranda’s sassy delivery, it is a FUN tune. I mean, how they came up with a line like “even Tiger Woods […] The post Miranda Lambert To Perform “Actin’ Up” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ This Evening first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most “Outlaw” Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was That He “Came To Town And Double-Parked On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, most of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
Closer Weekly

Danica Patrick Is a Natural Beauty! See the Race Car Driver’s Breathtaking Makeup-Free Photos

Racecar driver Danica Patrick has conquered some of the toughest speedways in the world, started her own podcast and authored two bestselling books. While her career has been extremely busy since the late ‘90s, the athlete has always taken the time to focus on her self-care routine. The brunette beauty often posts makeup-free photos and insight into some of her favorite beauty products on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gene Simmons reveals fear of age is reason behind KISS split

KISS’ Gene Simmons says the band are retiring so they don’t disgrace themselves by falling over on stage in their over-the-top costumes. The straight-talking singer, 72, added it was time for the group to hang up their make-up kits as there is nothing worse for fans than watching their idols grow too old to perform to the fullest on stage.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

Watching This Massive Buck Shed His Antlers Makes Me Love Deer Even More

Deer are just a great creature. Beautiful, smart and (of course) tasty. It’s hard not to chase these animals every free second of your time. After long days chasing these things, spending time in the woods and making memories, they hold a special place in your life. It’s hard to think something else about an animal you spend so much time chasing can make you love it more than you already do.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

150K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy