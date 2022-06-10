ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney Insiders, Hollywood Execs Stunned at How Bob Chapek Ousted Peter Rice

By Kim Masters
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPVz2_0g6A5frX00

One of the most powerful executives in media was meeting with a group of people the morning of June 9 when he heard the news that Disney CEO Bob Chapek had abruptly fired chairman of entertainment and programming Peter Rice .

“Chapek just made another massive mistake,” this exec announced. The market may have agreed: Disney stock fell nearly 4 percent as the news became public, a larger decline than the market as a whole Thursday.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Chapek’s decision to fire a long-standing and well-respected executive in the most unceremonious possible manner set off waves of bafflement and, for many, outrage — from the uppermost circles of Hollywood power to lower-echelon players. “There are very few things that stun me,” says another one of the industry’s most seasoned executives. “This stuns me.”

Several insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that the firing was another in a string of Chapek missteps, from Disney’s legal clash with Scarlett Johansson to the damaging flip-flop on Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law. “Chapek has chosen another negative news cycle when he was just getting his feet back on the ground,” says a longtime communications exec.

Also receiving negative reviews was the statement of the board’s “ confidence and support ” for Chapek from chairwoman Susan Arnold. Some high-level executives at other companies said the board has already sent a message of something less than full confidence by failing, so far, to renew Chapek’s contract with only months left before it expires. “You let the CEO get within a year of his contract being up,” says one longtime industry power player. “That by itself is a statement of non-support. A vote of confidence is nonsense. It is the most Mickey Mouse company. It’s so dysfunctional.”

Some speculate that the board might now extend Chapek’s contract at an upcoming meeting. But once again, there were the negative comparisons with former Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “Can you imagine, when Bob Iger fired Anne Sweeney [the former president of Disney/ABC Television Group] that the board would issue a statement?” says an observer with previous connections to Disney.

Meanwhile, many Disney insiders reacted to the news with horror. “It’s horrendous,” says one. “It’s not good for the company. Morale is terrible.” Another adds: “I wonder if Chapek has even been aware that Rice held Zoom town halls and Q&As throughout the pandemic that really made him a presence in the lives of us rank-and-file schlubs.”

It was not merely the dismissal of Rice but the manner in which it was done that fueled the outrage. “By firing the guy this way, everyone else says, ‘Is this what he’ll do to me?’” says a high-level executive at a Disney competitor. Notes a source with ties to the company: “At Disney, at that level, you don’t treat [an executive] that way. You give him a production deal, you give him a cover story, you give him a party, you walk them out the door. If you have to execute someone there are ways to do it. It’s the lack of touch. It’s like this guy [Chapek] doesn’t know how things are done in our town.” (Sweeney, for example, was allowed to announce her own departure in 2014, months ahead of her official exit, saying she wanted to get more involved in the creative side of the business. And, just days ago, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav ushered out Toby Emmerich at Warner Bros. with a soft landing production deal.)

While Chapek is said to have cited a poor cultural fit in his brief meeting to terminate Rice, no explanation of that was forthcoming from Disney and sources say Rice was given none in his meeting with Chapek. Many speculated that Chapek was reacting to the idea that Rice, who has had a long career in film and television, could have been seen as a successor — and might have been viewed as positioning himself that way. Says a top industry executive: “My theory is Chapek thought, ‘This guy’s trying to take me out. Fuck him.’” (It may be worth noting that when Disney was embroiled in a backlash over its response to the Florida law, Rice had issued his own memo saying , “Personally, I see this law as a violation of fundamental human rights.”)

Says the source with ties to Disney: “During all the press about the [Ron] DeSantis fiasco, it’s incredibly uncomfortable, for a CEO whose power is slipping away, to have the person who is seen as your successor sitting in the room with you. You kill that person.” It would not be a new phenomenon at Disney: Iger dispatched COO Tom Staggs in 2016 when Staggs was widely seen as Iger’s successor, and Michael Eisner abruptly ousted Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was pressing for assurances that he was next in line, in 1994.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 5

Roger
3d ago

Walt Disney was smart enough to leave the Demwitocrapic Party after the 1940 presidential election and never looked back. Walt would be disgusted with the current Disney leadership and would back DeSantis in stopping educators from teaching kindergarteners about sexual identity and transgenderism.

Reply
6
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Rice Addresses Disney Exit in Final Staff Memo, Calls Tenure “A Pleasure and a Privilege”

Ousted Disney executive Peter Rice addressed his team in a farewell message obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Rice, who normally sends weekly memos to staff celebrating all things Disney, sent his final missive to the company Thursday. Rice was let go from his role as chairman of entertainment and programming by CEO Bob Chapek on Monday, sources tell THR, with Dana Walden taking over his responsibilities.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Insiders, Hollywood Execs Stunned at How Bob Chapek Ousted Peter RiceDisney Board Backs CEO Bob Chapek Even as Contract Remains Big QuestionDisney's Peter Rice Ousted in Major Executive Shake-Up As THR previously...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Activists React to Hollywood’s Silence During Johnny Depp Trial: “Where Are You and Why Are You Not Supporting Amber Heard?”

It may seem that every TikTokker, cable news commentator and chatterbox neighbor has an opinion about the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial that concluded Wednesday in Virginia. But for many sexual violence survivors, there has been a noteworthy absence from the conversation: Hollywood. While major stars and the industry activist group Time’s Up mobilized around other high-profile #MeToo cases like Harvey Weinstein’s and Bill Cosby’s, there has been no such movement around the Depp-Heard trial, which involves allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. (Depp said multiple times on the stand that he has never struck a woman,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ComicBook

Johnny Depp: Former Disney Exec Predicts Jack Sparrow Will Return to Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise

Following Johnny Depp's victory in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a former Disney exec predicts the star's return to the Pirates of the Caribbean film series as Jack Sparrow. Depp and Heard's trial in Virginia put their private lives on trial in the public sphere. Ultimately, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages while awarding Heard $2 million. Both stars released statements after the jury read the verdicts. Heard decried the ruling as a setback for women (her lawyer says she plans to appeal). Depp, conversely, claimed the verdict gave him his life back and that "the best is yet to come." Could that include a return as Disney's famous pirate?
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Anne Sweeney
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Michael Eisner
Person
Peter Rice
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Jeffrey Katzenberg
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Insiders#Hollywood Execs Stunned
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy