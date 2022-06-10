ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Jason Pierre-Paul Makes Free-Agent Visit to Ravens

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEKzl_0g6A5bKd00

The two-time Super Bowl champion has recorded 33 sacks in 54 games with the Buccaneers over the last four seasons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Ravens could be on the verge of adding a two-time Super Bowl champion to their defensive line ahead of the start of training camp later next month.

Free-agent edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul traveled to Baltimore for a visit on Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Pierre-Paul, 33, recently underwent shoulder surgery in February to repair a nagging injury that limited him to 12 games in 2021, his fourth season with the Buccaneers.

Despite having played a vital role during his time in Tampa, Pierre-Paul, who finished last season with a career-low 2.5 sacks, has not received much attention this offseason likely due to his age and health. In Baltimore, however, the veteran could find a suitable role alongside Calais Campbell and a youthful pass-rushing corp.

JPP has helped transform Tampa Bay’s defense since arriving to the club via trade in 2018. The former Giants star has recorded 33 sacks in 54 games with the Bucs over the last four years, and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod since 2012 (third overall) following a standout 2020 season.

Pierre-Paul recorded a team-best 9.5 sacks along with 55 tackles, four forced fumbles and two interceptions during the 2020 campaign which saw Tampa finish 11–5. That same season, the Bucs finished ranked top five in sacks (48) and sixth in total defense and went on to defeat the Chiefs 31–9 in Super Bowl LV; JPP finished Tampa’s magical postseason run with two sacks, both of which came against Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship game.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Maryland Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill makes surprising claim about Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill’s latest praise of Tua Tagovailoa might come as his most surprising yet. Hill on Friday debuted a new podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” and made some surprising claims in it. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver compared his previous quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, to his new one in Tua Tagovailoa. In Hill’s eyes, Tagovailoa is more accurate, and that is the way Hill likes it.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Interested In Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints have been quite aggressive this offseason when it comes to signing free agents, and they're not done yet. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have brought in linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit. Schobert, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl Network#Jpp#Giants#Bucs
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown. A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Chris Carson

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Ian Rapoport said he believes the 49ers have insisted to WR Deebo Samuel that they won’t use him as a running back after drafting third-round RB Tyrion Davis-Price. “What the 49ers, I think, have done is try to say to him, ‘we...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Made A Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has shown up to mandatory minicamp. Despite Jackson not having a new contract extension, he still showed up. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was seen with him via his Instagram story. Jackson wasn't present for OTAs last week, which made fans and media start to speculate if...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

75K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy