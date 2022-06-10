Report: Jason Pierre-Paul Makes Free-Agent Visit to Ravens

The two-time Super Bowl champion has recorded 33 sacks in 54 games with the Buccaneers over the last four seasons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Ravens could be on the verge of adding a two-time Super Bowl champion to their defensive line ahead of the start of training camp later next month.

Free-agent edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul traveled to Baltimore for a visit on Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Pierre-Paul, 33, recently underwent shoulder surgery in February to repair a nagging injury that limited him to 12 games in 2021, his fourth season with the Buccaneers.

Despite having played a vital role during his time in Tampa, Pierre-Paul, who finished last season with a career-low 2.5 sacks, has not received much attention this offseason likely due to his age and health. In Baltimore, however, the veteran could find a suitable role alongside Calais Campbell and a youthful pass-rushing corp.

JPP has helped transform Tampa Bay’s defense since arriving to the club via trade in 2018. The former Giants star has recorded 33 sacks in 54 games with the Bucs over the last four years, and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod since 2012 (third overall) following a standout 2020 season.

Pierre-Paul recorded a team-best 9.5 sacks along with 55 tackles, four forced fumbles and two interceptions during the 2020 campaign which saw Tampa finish 11–5. That same season, the Bucs finished ranked top five in sacks (48) and sixth in total defense and went on to defeat the Chiefs 31–9 in Super Bowl LV; JPP finished Tampa’s magical postseason run with two sacks, both of which came against Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship game.

More NFL Coverage: