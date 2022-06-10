State mitigation measures

Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—temporarily suspended state gas taxes to alleviate the financial burden of rising fuel prices. Maryland’s tax holiday lasted only 30 days this spring, ending in mid-April. Georgia’s and Connecticut’s fuel tax suspensions will expire on May 31 and June 30, respectively.

In March, U.S. Senate Democrats introduced the Gas Tax Relief Act, which would suspend the federal fuel tax until January 1, 2023. The freeze would save the average driver roughly $2.76 per visit to the pump. The bill is still under review. What’s clear is that higher prices at the pump are hurting workers who don’t have the option to telecommute—especially those who work in sectors previously hammered by the pandemic, such as construction and hospitality.

