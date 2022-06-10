4. South Carolina

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 15.5%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 70 mph

South Carolina’s famous beaches may promote a slow way of life, but its drivers are anything but slow. In 2019, “driving too fast for conditions” took the top spot in primary contributing factors to fatal collisions, injury collisions, and total collisions in South Carolina.

Paying a ticket is not the only hassle drivers have when they’re caught for speeding in South Carolina. The state is one of many with a points system , by which a certain number of points is added to your driving record for various levels of speeding. Rack up enough points, and your driver’s license could be suspended.