#1. Ohio

By Brian Kapp // Shutterstock
 3 days ago

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 16.1%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 65 mph

Ohio tops the list with the percentage of drivers who have prior speeding tickets, and the pandemic may have played a role in that. The Ohio State Patrol saw a significant increase in speeding during the first year of the pandemic, with drivers taking advantage of empty roads, and this hasn’t wavered since. In 2020, despite overall ticketing going down by just over 100,000 from 2019, state troopers still wrote 80% more tickets to drivers doing at least 100 mph than in 2019.

This story originally appeared on RateGenius and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

