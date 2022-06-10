7. Nebraska

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 13.8%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 70 mph

Get caught speeding in Nebraska, and the fines start out small —just $10 for going 1 to 5 miles over the posted speed limit. Drivers who travel between 20 to 34 miles over the speed limit are fined $200, and if you’re really gunning it (more than 35 mph over the limit), you’re looking at a $300 hit. Nebraska State Patrol handed out 880 tickets to drivers going faster than 100 mph in 2021, representing a 37% increase compared to the five-year average prior to the pandemic.