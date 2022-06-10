ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The impact of of rising gas prices

Wyoming News
The rise in gas prices have many Americans feeling the pinch at the pump, and 62% of small business owners say that inflation is the biggest problem facing their businesses , according to a May 2022 survey from the National Federation of Independent Business. The survey also found that 99% of small business owners have seen gas prices negatively impact their business, with 77% citing it as the substantial contributor to their higher costs. In fact, nearly half of owners said that the cost of energy—which includes gas and electricity—is one of their top five business expenditures.

With no sign of gas prices dropping soon, business owners must make difficult financial decisions to stay afloat: raising prices for customers; switching to cheaper materials; reducing the quantity or volume of their goods and services; cutting delivery services or reducing their delivery vehicles’ range to save on gas; and postponing work trips, to name a few.

Meanwhile, for everyday Americans, many resumed the types of domestic travel and work commuting previously on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vehicle miles traveled hit a 26-year low in April 2020 but rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by summer 2021. Increased demand has not been matched by increased supply, as U.S. crude oil struggles to recover from the operational impacts of COVID-19 and a record 8% decrease in production in 2020.

Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. "I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less," Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
