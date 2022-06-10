ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

#5. Wisconsin

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 14.8%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 70 mph

Wisconsin state law requires drivers to be “reasonable and prudent,” meaning that they should take road conditions and hazards into account when driving, and drive accordingly. That said, the state also has fixed speed limits for various circumstances, such as driving on a highway or near a school. Yet, 14.8% of Wisconsinites don’t exercise prudent judgment, as speeding is the most common traffic violation in the state.

A speeding ticket can be an expensive problem in Wisconsin. Tickets consist of a state-mandated base deposit, plus other fees and costs. This means that your speeding ticket could run anywhere from $200 to over $800, depending on the severity of the violation.

