6. Colorado

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 14.0%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 65 mph

When businesses shut down during the pandemic, Coloradans took to the roads, particularly young adults. Between 2019-2021, the Colorado State Patrol doled out more speeding tickets to drivers age 16 to 21 (9,240 in 2021 alone) than for any other traffic violation.

In Colorado, you could spend time behind bars if you’re caught speeding. Going 25 mph or more over the speed limit is considered a misdemeanor traffic offense that can incur a $150 to $300 fine and/or a 10- to 90-day jail sentence.