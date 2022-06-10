5-star 2024 QB chooses Notre Dame over Michigan

Consensus 5-star 2024 quarterback CJ Carr announced he will play his college football career at Notre Dame.

Carr chose from finalists Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.

"Michigan will always hold a special place in my heart — we're a Michigan family — but I'd like to commit to Notre Dame," Carr said on CBS Sports HQ.

"I really like what they're doing there, football-wise and school-wise. It's an Ivy League education at a Power 5 school. And I really love what coach [Tommy] Rees and coach Freeman are doing there."

Carr's decision fell in line with where the analysts predicted: 247Sports and On3 Sports gave Notre Dame the overwhelming odds to sign the quarterback.

Carr said he knew where he was going for some time.

“I’ve known for awhile where I want to go,” Carr told 247Sports. “I’m excited to get this out there and start recruiting for that school.”

247Sports rates Carr as the No. 5 quarterback in the nation among 2024 prospects and the No. 25 player overall, irrespective of position.

Carr's pledge to the Irish gives the program a leg-up on the 2024 recruiting cycle. The school already boasts the consensus No. 1 class for 2023 under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman.

Carr passed for nearly 2,700 yards and 28 touchdowns in his junior season at Saline High School in Michigan.

Michigan emerged as a favorite to sign Carr owing to his connections with the Wolverines program: his father played quarterback for UM and his grandfather is former Michigan head football coach Lloyd Carr.

